IMD forecasts rain, storms across India; issues yellow alert for Delhi

Rain and thunderstorms over the past week have lowered temperatures and provided relief from the scorching heat across parts of the country. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a continuation of mixed weather conditions, with more rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds and heatwave alerts expected across regions in the coming days.

Rainfall forecast across regions

According to the weather department, moderate rainfall and snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall is also expected over the northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

In central India, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to witness moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the next five days.

Meanwhile, southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, south interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana are set to experience rainfall and strong winds. A thundersquall, with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph, is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Delhi to see light rain, strong winds

In Delhi, the IMD forecasts a partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy, with a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. Wind speeds are expected to reach 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph during the afternoon. A yellow alert has been issued for Sunday.

The recent rainfall has led to a dip in maximum temperatures in the capital, with temperatures likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to remain around 27 degrees Celsius.

Temperature trends and heatwave alerts

According to the weather bulletin, maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius over northwest India, followed by a gradual fall of 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

No significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over central India, Gujarat and the rest of the country, signalling the continuation of the current weather pattern.

Heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of coastal Andhra Pradesh. Hot and humid weather conditions are also expected to prevail in over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, coastal Karnataka, and coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.