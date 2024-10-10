Business Standard
India News / India reaffirms commitment to prevent proliferation of destruction weapons

India reaffirms commitment to prevent proliferation of destruction weapons

India has consistently supported UN Security Council Resolution 1540, which aims to prevent non-state actors from acquiring WMDs

India remains committed to addressing the critical threat of WMD proliferation. Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, reiterated India's unwavering commitment to global efforts to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) during the 1540 Committee's open briefing.

While addressing the open briefing on Thursday (local time), Harish said, "It's important that the Committee hears the views and comments of the member states who bear the primary responsibility for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1540. Let me begin by reaffirming India's unwavering commitment to global efforts to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction."

Harish emphasised the threat posed by terrorists and non-state actors accessing WMDs, underscoring the need for collective action.

 

"The access to these weapons of mass destruction by terrorists and other non-state actors adds a serious dimension to threats posed by these weapons to international peace and security," Harish said in the briefing.

India has consistently supported UN Security Council Resolution 1540, which aims to prevent non-state actors from acquiring WMDs. "India accords great importance to the implementation of UNSC Resolution 1540," Harish stated.

To implement this resolution, India has established a robust legal and regulatory framework, including effective inter-ministerial mechanisms for licensing, enforcement, and risk assessment. "With our long-standing commitment to global non-proliferation, India has a robust legal and regulatory system to implement the provisions of Resolution 1540 and strategic trade controls."

Harish highlighted India's initiatives to prevent terrorists from acquiring WMDs, including annual resolutions in the UN General Assembly, outreach events involving industry and academia, and strategic trade controls.

"Recognizing the role of the industry, academy, and other key stakeholders in facilitating the implementation by states, India has been organizing outreach events involving these stakeholders at the national level, including sector-specific programs and for the region."

India also has a robust framework for the safety and security of radioactive materials. "Indian authorities have a standard framework to investigate any incidents or reports to the contrary and undertake action as necessary."

Further, India has organized national conferences on strategic trade controls. "In 2024, the Government of India, in partnership with various industry bodies and other stakeholders, has organized a national conference on strategic trade controls."

"We have supported 1540 Committee's mandate and its work wherever possible by offering to share our knowledge and technical expertise in various areas as part of the Committee's assistance framework," he added.

In partnership with United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA), India will organize a capacity-building program on implementation of UNSC Resolution 1540 for Asia-Pacific states in 2025. "This further demonstrates India's robust credentials and contribution to the international non-proliferation architecture."

Harish emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation and coordination among UN bodies, international organizations, and counter-terrorism committees to prevent WMD proliferation. "We also support the 1540 committees' enhanced cooperation and coordination with other relevant UN bodies and international organizations."

He said that India remains committed to addressing the critical threat of WMD proliferation. "Preventing terrorist groups from acquiring and using weapons of mass destruction must be a priority and responsibility of the international community," he said.

In conclusion, Harish stated, "We look forward to discussions over the next two days of this open briefing and further consultations with the 1540 Committee and UNODA related to capacity building on implementation of UNSC Resolution 1540.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

