Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Isro's 100th mission jinxed? Satellite faces glitch after launch to orbit

Isro's 100th mission jinxed? Satellite faces glitch after launch to orbit

Isro's NVS-02 satellite faced a setback as its thrusters failed to activate after launch. The glitch prevented the satellite from reaching the desired orbit

ISRO, NVS 02, Satellite Launch

Jan. 29, 2025, ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F15) carrying navigation satellite NVS-02, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The launch marks ISRO's 100th mission.(Photo: PTI)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) faced a setback after the thrusters of the NVS-02 navigational satellite, launched as the agency's 100th mission, failed to ignite as engineers attempted to place the satellite in its intended orbit.
 
The NVS-02, launched aboard GSLV-Mk 2 rocket, is India's 100th launch and very crucial for the country’s Indigenous space-based navigation system. This satellite was launched from Shriharikota spaceport on January 29, 2025.

What went wrong with the NVS-02 satellite?

After the successful launch, the NVS-02 satellite successfully entered a geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO). Before placing the satellite in its final position, an elliptical path was used as a transition phase. 
 
 
Unfortunately, the satellite which was supposed to progress towards its intended orbit got stuck in GTO as its thrusters failed to fire.
 
According to an open-source space app, specialising in situational awareness, the NVS-02 satellite has remained in nearly the same position since January 29.

Also Read

ISRO, NVS 02, Satellite Launch

Isro's NVS-02 satellite suffers setback after thrusters fail to fire

Isro

Isro creates history with 100th rocket launch; GSLV-F15 carries NVS-02

ISRO

Isro carries out 100th launch; GSLV-F15 carries NVS-02 into planned orbit

ISRO

Countdown for Isro's 100th mission begins: When and where to watch?

ISRO

Isro's uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan advances with dispatch of crew module

 
It put Isro's plan into a complicated situation and hampered the efforts of the agency in trying to conduct a series of orbit-raising manoeuvres using the satellite's onboard engines. Ultimately, placing it at 111.75 degrees east over India. 
 
The location of the NVS-02 was confirmed by the application on January 31 tracking over the Indian Ocean between 14:31 and 15:32 UTC from Australia. 
 
Navigation satellites like the NVS-02 need a near-circular orbit to operate optimally. However, with the liquid apogee motor (LAM) unable to fire due to the valve malfunction, Isro now faces a significant challenge in reaching the required orbit.
 
The valve malfunction is the reason why the liquid apogee motor (LAM) failed to fire and this made the mission too complicated as Isro now faced the challenge of reaching the required orbit.

What Isro said about the setback?

According to Isro, the fire thrusters for orbit raising did not open that led to the seatback and said, “Subsequent to the launch, the solar panels on board the satellite were successfully deployed and power generation is nominal. Communication with the ground station has been established. But the orbit raising operations towards positioning the satellite to the designated orbital slot could not be carried out as the valves for admitting the oxidizer to fire the thrusters for orbit raising did not open.”

What is Isro's plan B?

Engineers at Isro are now looking for some other strategies to use the satellite in its current elliptical orbit. The final decision is yet to come and Isro might repurpose the mission to maximize the utility of the satellite despite the propulsion failure. 
 
"The satellite systems are healthy and the satellite is currently in elliptical orbit. Alternative mission strategies for utilising the satellite for navigation in an elliptical orbit are being worked out," said Isro.

What is the NVS-02 satellite?

NVS-02, or Navigation Satellite-02 is a second satellite built as part of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), a regional navigation system aimed to provide accurate Position, Velocity and Timing (PVT) service to users in India and for regions up to 1,500 km beyond its borders.
 
India realised the need for its NavIC after the Kargil War in 1999 when India had to rely on foreign navigation systems as India was denied access to higher-quality GPS data. This triggered Indian then-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who pushed to create India's own indigenous system for India's strategic independence.
 
Isro has launched 11 NavIC satellites since 2013 and half of them faced technical glitches and now NVS-02 also faces a serious malfunction.
 
The 2,250 kg satellite was launched to offer two key services; Standard Positioning Service (SPS) for civilian users and Restricted Service (RS) for government and military applications. Once successful, NVS-02 could provide location accuracy of up to 20 metres and timing accuracy of up to 40 nanoseconds.

More From This Section

Doctor, Medical, Health care

Disease-free India key to realising 'Viksit Bharat' goal, says activist

Kuldeep Sengar, EX-BJP MLA, Unnao rape case accused

LIVE News: HC grants interim bail to Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Sengar for eye surgery

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM, Vijay Joshi

SC seeks report on audio clips 'linking' Manipur CM to ethnic violence

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

LS takes up 18 questions amid noisy opposition protests over Kumbh stampede

Supreme Court, SC

SC dismisses plea challenging women-centric laws on allegation of misuse

Topics : Isro projects Indian Space Research Organisation Isro 100th satellite

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon