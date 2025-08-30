Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Jarange meets delegation, demands quota for Marathwada's Marathas

Jarange meets delegation, demands quota for Marathwada's Marathas

Jarange has been seeking a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category

Manoj Jarange

Image: Manoj Jarange Patil official Facebook account

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday told a delegation led by retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde that the government must declare all Marathas of Marathwada as Kunbis and be given reservation.

The delegation met Jarange at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai this afternoon. He has been on an indefinite hunger strike since Friday seeking quota in government jobs and education for the Maratha community.

Jarange said the committee under retired judge Shinde had studied gazettes related to the issue for the past 13 months and now it was time for the panel to submit its report to pave the way for Marathas to get Kunbi status.

 

Jarange has been seeking a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. He has demanded that Marathas be recognised as Kunbis an agrarian caste included in the OBC category which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

"Marathas in Marathwada must be declared as Kunbis and given reservation. The Hyderabad and Satara gazettes must be made into law for this," Jarange said.

Also Read

Manoj Jarange Patil, Manoj Jarange

Maratha quota stir: Govt panel to hold talks with Jarange, says minister

In Marathwada, the nerve centre of Maratha protests, the BJP-led alliance won one of the eight seats

Maratha quota: Protest enters second day as Jarange continues fast

Manoj Jarange Patil, Manoj Jarange

Maratha leader Jarange begins hunger strike in Mumbai for 10% quota

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrashekhar

Maratha quota protest: Maha govt open to talks with Jarange, say ministers

Manoj Jarange

Jarange begins indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai over quota demands

In response, retired judge Shinde said he wasn't authorized to give such a report.

It was the job of the backward class commission, Shinde said.

"Caste certificate is given to individuals and not the entire community," he added.

The entire conservation between Shinde and Jarange was beamed live on Marathi news channels.

Justice (retd) Sandeep Shinde heads the committee formed in September 2023 by the then Eknath Shinde government to decide the methodology for issuing 'Kunbi' caste certificates to members of the Maratha community.

The committee was asked to study the records of the former Hyderabad and Bombay states where Marathas are sometimes mentioned as Kunbis. Initially appointed for the region of Marathwada, its scope was later extended to cover the entire state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mehul Choksi

Fugitive Mehul Choksi's bail plea rejected by Belgian court of appeal

Omar Abdullah, Omar

J&K CM Omar directs timely evacuation of people from risk-prone zones

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah visits Lalbaugcha Raja, CM residence and meets DyCM Shinde in Mumbai

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

GST Council meet should promote federalism, not just grab headlines: Cong

indian school

40% of Delhi students take pvt tuition, twice the national average: Survey

Topics : Maratha quota Maharashtra Reservation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon