Home / India News / Kerala reports 182 Covid cases in May; govt asks people to wear masks

Kerala reports 182 Covid cases in May; govt asks people to wear masks

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has advised vulnerable groups and symptomatic individuals to wear masks as Kerala tracks a surge in cases linked to JN.1 and new Omicron sub-variants

George noted that the Omicron sub-variants JN.1, LF.7, and NB 1.8, currently spreading in Southeast Asia, are highly transmissible but appear to cause milder illness | File image

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Kerala has reported 182 new Covid-19 cases so far in May, prompting state health authorities to issue fresh guidelines urging mask use and caution, especially among vulnerable groups.
 
Health Minister Veena George, after chairing a meeting of the state Rapid Response Team (RRT) in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, said there is a possibility of a further rise in infections, following similar trends in Southeast Asia. 
 
“The public must remain vigilant. Cases are rising in other countries, and we need to be prepared,” George said.
 

Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram lead case count

 
According to the minister, Kottayam recorded the highest number of infections at 57, followed by Ernakulam (34) and Thiruvananthapuram (30).
 

Kerala’s total Covid tally in May crossed 250 cases earlier this week, coinciding with a spike in cases across Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand.

JN.1, LF.7, and NB 1.8 variants under watch

 
George noted that the Omicron sub-variants JN.1, LF.7, and NB 1.8, currently spreading in Southeast Asia, are highly transmissible but appear to cause milder illness.
 
According to Yale Medicine, JN.1 is a sublineage of BA.2.86 (‘Pirola’) and has a single mutation in the spike protein, which may contribute to immune evasion, though its exact severity is still under study.
 

Mask advisory for high-risk groups, hospital visits

 
The Kerala health department has issued the following advisories:
 
  • Wear masks if experiencing symptoms such as cold, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath
  • Mandatory masking while visiting hospitals
  • Pregnant women, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals should wear masks in public
  • Healthcare workers must wear masks during duty
 

Testing and preparedness guidelines issued

 
Hospitals have been directed to test symptomatic visitors using RT-PCR kits, and ensure sufficient stock of testing and protective equipment.
 
George said that state-level surveillance has been intensified, and the government is monitoring both case trends and hospitalisations.
 
(with PTI Inputs)
 

First Published: May 22 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

