Magicpin to provide tomato for Rs 50 per kg at select ONDC platforms

Magicpin is offering a maximum purchase limit of 2 kilograms of tomato at Rs 100 per user per week with no delivery fees

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
Hyperlocal e-commerce firm Magicpin on Thursday said it will provide tomato for Rs 50 per kilogram at select online apps like Paytm and Pincode available at ONDC network in collaboration with National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India.
Magicpin said that till date, it has facilitated the delivery of approximately 20,000 orders for 40,000 kilograms (kg) of tomatoes across more than 90 pin codes in and around Delhi-NCR in just 4 weeks at Rs 70 per kilogram (Kg), and henceforth, tomato will be shipped at a lower price of Rs 50 per kg.
"The latest reduction to Rs 50 per kg will further benefit the consumers, where essential commodities are facing price fluctuations. We are humbled to join hands with NCCF and ONDC's initiative, and committed to contributing towards its success," Magicpin CEO and co-founder Anshoo Sharma said in a statement.
Magicpin is offering a maximum purchase limit of 2 kilograms of tomato at Rs 100 per user per week with no delivery fees.
National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) and NAFED have substantially increased the quantity of tomato supplied to the retail consumers by stationing its mobile vans across 70 locations all over Delhi, and 15 locations in Noida and Greater Noida, the statement said.
"With this partnership, magicpin as the biggest seller app on ONDC is enabling the online sale of tomatoes to ease the problems of the consumers," it added.

Topics : MagicPin tomato

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

