Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mahadev betting app case: CBI raids 60 locations across different states

Mahadev betting app case: CBI raids 60 locations across different states

The case pertains to the illegal operations of Mahadev Book, an online betting platform promoted by Ravi Uppal and Saurabh Chandrakar, both of whom are currently based in Dubai

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

during the searches, incriminating digital and documentary evidence was found and seized | Photo: Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday conducted searches at 60 locations across Chhattisgarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Delhi including premises linked to politicians, senior bureaucrats, police officers, key functionaries of Mahadev Book, and other private individuals suspected of involvement in the case.

The case pertains to the illegal operations of Mahadev Book, an online betting platform promoted by Ravi Uppal and Saurabh Chandrakar, both of whom are currently based in Dubai.

Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the promoters of the Mahadev online betting app,was arrested in Dubai in November 2024 following an Interpol Red Corner notice issued on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

 

According to the CBI, the investigations have revealed that the promoters allegedly paid substantial amounts as "protection money" to public servants to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted functioning of their illegal betting network.

Initially registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Raipur, the case was subsequently transferred to the CBI by the Government of Chhattisgarh for a comprehensive probe into the role of senior public officials and other accused persons.

Also Read

Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty endured 'untold miseries', says lawyer after CBI report

Sushant Singh Rajput, SSR

CBI files closure reports in Sushant Singh Rajput case, rules out foulplay

Scam

CBI files 3 FIRs in ₹9000-crore Noida Sports City 'scam', conducts raids

Smarak Swain

Role of financial intelligence in exposing online child sexual exploitation

crypto

Crypto fraud: CBI seizes Rs 1.08 cr from 11 locations in Delhi, Haryana

Meanwhile, during the searches, incriminating digital and documentary evidence was found and seized.

The searches are underway.

Earlier today, the CBI conducted searches on the residences of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel in a case allegedly related to the Mahadev betting app.

Baghel was set to reach Delhi today for the meeting of the All India Congress Committee's 'Drafting Committee' constituted for the AICC meeting to be held in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on April 8-9.

Taking to a social media post today, the office of Bhupesh Baghel on his X handle wrote, "Now CBI has come. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to go to Delhi today for the meeting of the "Drafting Committee" constituted for the AICC meeting to be held in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on April 8 and 9. Even before that, CBI reached Raipur and Bhilai residence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kunal Kamra

LIVE: Kunal Kamra's extension request rejected, new summons to be issued

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maha govt has shelved proposal to levy 6% tax on high-end EVs: CM Fadnavis

Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupesh, Baghel

CBI raid part of probe; not politically motivated: Chhattisgarh dy CM

saamana

Kamra row: Saamana cites PM Modi's take on Shinde supporters' vandalism

Supreme Court, SC

SC refuses urgent hearing on plea seeking FIR over cash at HC judge's home

Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Central Bureau of Investigation CBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR Pitch ReportCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis PUBG Mobile 3.7 Update Release DateIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon