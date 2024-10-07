Business Standard
Home / India News / Maharashtra to source 50% of energy from non-traditional sources: Fadnavis

Maharashtra to source 50% of energy from non-traditional sources: Fadnavis

In all these years since independence, the state has the capacity for 40,000 MW of solar energy, he noted

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

A lot of changes are taking place in Maharashtra in the field of solar energy sector, he said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that by 2030, Maharashtra will become the first state in the country to produce 50 per cent of its energy requirements from non-traditional power sources.

Fadnavis, who is also the state's energy minister, was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Avaada Electro Pvt Ltd's integrated solar ingot - wafer, cell, module and electrolyzer manufacturing facility in Nagpur MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A lot of changes are taking place in Maharashtra in the field of solar energy sector, he said.

In just two-and-a-half years, the Maharashtra government has approved 20,000 megawatt of solar projects in the state, the former chief minister said.

 

In all these years since independence, the state has the capacity for 40,000 MW of solar energy, he noted.

However, now in just one year, the capacity of solar pump storage project is 55,000 MW. Similarly, the capacity of wind and solar projects is about 20,000 MW, the minister said.

More From This Section

Muizzu meets Modi

LIVE: India introduces Rupay card in Maldives after talks between PM Modi, President Muizzu

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Derogatory remarks against deities of any religion unacceptable: Adityanath

Mumbai's first-ever underground Metro is expected to begin operations in a phased manner starting in October, according to state agency officials. The Rs 37,276 crore project is likely to become fully operational in 2025. Mumbai metro

Mumbai's first underground Metro stretch from BKC to Aarey opens for public

JP Nadda, Nadda

Nadda elected as Chairperson of 77th Session of WHO Regional Committee

Health Minister Ma Subramanian

5 people died due to excessive heat: TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian

The way Maharashtra government is working on solar and non-traditional energy projects, "by 2030, Maharashtra will become the first state to produce 50 per cent of its energy requirements from non-traditional energy sources", Fadnavis said.

Talking about Avaada project, he said the company will be investing nearly Rs 14,000 crore in the project and the production is expected to start by April 2025.

The project is expected to create 5,000 direct jobs with 51 per cent participation of women workforce, Fadnavis said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi set example of value-based politics, others can learn: Fadnavis

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra govt declares cow 'Rajya Mata' ahead of Assembly elections

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

PM Modi to inaugurate underground Metro in Pune on Sept 26, says Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Interviews for jobs in Israel to start from next week in Pune: Fadnavis

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

With a bigger mandate, we'll double 'Ladki Bahin' aid to Rs 3,000: Shinde

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Energy Maharashtra Energy Efficiency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon