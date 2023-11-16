Sensex (0.47%)
65982.48 + 306.55
Nifty (0.46%)
19765.20 + 89.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.87%)
6458.75 + 55.65
Nifty Midcap (0.78%)
41726.30 + 321.45
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
44161.55 -40.15
Heatmap

'Media must act as responsible pillar of democracy, call out fake news'

"It is our collective responsibility to challenge such narratives, expose the falsehoods, and ensure that truth prevails," Anurag Thakur added

Anurag Thakur

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said there are "individuals and media outlets" who consistently spread fake propaganda against 'Bharat', both domestically and internationally, and stressed that media must act as a responsible pillar of the democracy, calling out fake narratives in the open.
"It is our collective responsibility to challenge such narratives, expose the falsehoods, and ensure that truth prevails," he said. "It is essential to safeguard the interests of our nation and avoid providing space to anti-India views that can threaten the unity and integrity we hold dear," Thakur added.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The minister was addressing an event organised here by the Press Council of India (PCI) to mark the National Press Day.
"Even as we celebrate the freedom of the press, we cannot turn a blind eye to those who seek to undermine the spirit of our nation. There are individuals and media outlets that consistently spread fake propaganda against Bharat, both domestically and internationally," Thakur said.
"It is our collective responsibility to challenge such narratives, expose the falsehoods, and ensure that truth prevails," he added.
The minister said that in the era of artificial intelligence where technology shapes the way information is disseminated, it becomes imperative for the media to remain cautious.
"We live in a world where misinformation can be amplified with the click of a button," he said.
Thakur said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government encourages the media to adopt "a discerning approach, avoiding the pitfalls of sensationalism and steering clear of narratives that may harm the fabric of our society".
"We firmly believe that the media must act as a responsible pillar of our democracy, calling out fake narratives in the open. It is essential to safeguard the interests of our nation and avoid providing space to anti-India views that can threaten the unity and integrity we hold dear," he added.

Also Read

Anurag Thakur expresses concern over panchayat election violence in Bengal

Publish books presenting India's journey as 'oldest democracy': Om Birla

India will host Olympics in future, says Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur felicitates FIDE World Cup runner-up Praggnanandhaa

3 NSFs reported cases of sexual harassment in last 3 years: Anurag Thakur

Punjab reports over 1,200 farm fires despite red alert; Delhi AQI 'severe'

India undertaking largest planned urbanisation programme in world: Puri

India to hold the second 'Voice of Global South Summit' on Friday

Strengthening financial propriety in G20 nations will benefit economy: Prez

U'khand tunnel: Operation to evacuate trapped labourers might last 2-3 days

"As Bharat is poised to become the third largest economy in the next few years from now, I look forward to the media playing an increasingly constructive role in not only in highlighting the story of transforming India, but also the hopes, aspirations of a billion voices from across various regions and sectors," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anurag Thakur democracy media Fake news

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayReliance JioCinemaSouth Africa Choking HistoryMP Election Live UpdatesDelhi Air QualitySA vs AUS LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon