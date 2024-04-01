Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Meta partners with PTI to expand its fact checking program in India

Meta's fact-checking programme in India includes partnerships with independent fact-checking organisations to prevent the spread of misinformation on its platforms

Meta

Photo: Bloomberg

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Social media giant Meta announced on Monday its collaboration with the Press Trust of India (PTI) under its third-party fact-checking programme in India.

The partnership will enable PTI to identify, review, and rate content as misinformation across Meta platforms.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meta's fact-checking programme in India includes partnerships with independent fact-checking organisations that assist users in identifying, reviewing, verifying information, and helping to prevent the spread of misinformation on its platforms.

“With this partnership with PTI, we now have 12 fact-checking partners in India, making it the country with the most third-party fact-checking partners globally across Meta,” said the company.


Under the initiative, Meta partners with fact-checkers certified through the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), who identify, review, and rate viral misinformation across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

When a fact-checker rates content as false, altered, or partly false, the company reduces its distribution so fewer people see it.

“We notify people who try to share the content—or who previously shared it—that the information was rated by a fact-checker, and we add a warning label that links to the fact-checker’s article with more information about the claim,” said the company in a press release.


The social media giant has nearly 100 partners around the world to review and rate viral misinformation in more than 60 languages.

In India, the fact-checking partners under the programme can verify information in 16 languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Punjabi, Assamese, Manipuri/Meitei, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Kashmiri, Bhojpuri, Oriya, and Nepali, as well as English.

“The focus of the programme is to address viral misinformation, particularly clear hoaxes that have no basis in fact. Fact-checking partners prioritise provably false claims that are timely, trending, and consequential,” said the company.

Meta’s partnership with PTI is part of a series of steps the social media giant has taken to combat misinformation in the past few months, ahead of the Indian general elections.

Also Read

Meta brings end-to-end encryption on Messenger, adds more functionality

Best yet to come: Zuckerberg recaps Facebook journey on its 20th birthday

Meta to discontinue cross-app chats between Instagram and Facebook: Details

Meta brings AI visual identification feature to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses

Centre's 'fact-checking unit' notification stayed by Supreme Court

BJP files EC complaint against TMC for posting private info of Rekha Patra

Above-normal maximum temperatures likely during April-June, says IMD

Excise policy case: Kejriwal gave evasive replies in interrogation, says ED

BJP writes to EC, seeks 'stringent action' against Rahul over EVM remark

Arvind Kejriwal brought to Tihar Jail's prison no 2 in excise policy case


Last month, the company collaborated with the Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) to launch a dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp aimed at combating deepfakes and deceptive AI-generated content.

The helpline, now live on the Meta-owned messaging platform, allows users to flag deepfakes by alerting a dedicated chatbot.

Topics : Press Trust of India Facebook Social Media Fake news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon