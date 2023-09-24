close
MotoGP event to help promote global automobile investments in UP: Yogi

The chief minister said he has been informed that more than 100,000 tickets have been sold for the high-pulsating motorcycle race's maiden show in India being held at the Buddh International Circuit

Yogi Adityanath, Operation Conviction

He said Uttar Pradesh currently has a population of 250 million and a large part of it is in the working age group. He also stressed that UP is one of the fastest growing economies among the states in the country | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Noida
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 2:39 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh has a lot of potential for sports activities and that is why both the state government as well as the Centre are making all possible efforts to promote this sector, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said ahead of the MotoGP main event in Greater Noida on Sunday.
He said this during his address at the Business Conclave ahead of the main race of MotoGP in which representatives of several major domestic and multinational companies participated, with UP government's MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan and Industrial, Exports Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta in attendance.
The chief minister said he has been informed that more than 100,000 tickets have been sold for the high-pulsating motorcycle race's maiden show in India being held at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC).
"More than 275 national and international brands are associated with the MotoGP event which include BMW, Tissot, Michelin, RedBull, Shell, DHL, Oakley, Amazon, Petronas, etc. This race also provides an unparalleled opportunity for promotion of these brands and for dialogue with them," Adityanath said.
"The MotoGP race is a major attraction for global automobile industry. Organising this event in UP will help explore the potential in increasing investments in the state and in India. Our government will work with full commitment to explore these opportunities. On the other hand, for the development of sports and sportspersons we will get full support from the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the CM said.
He said Uttar Pradesh currently has a population of 250 million and a large part of it is in the working age group. He also stressed that UP is one of the fastest growing economies among the states in the country.

"The Buddh International Circuit was developed by the state government in 2011. It was known as the host venue for Formula One Grand Prix. With the MotoGP event, the immense potential of Uttar Pradesh has been presented to you through a short film (shown to participants earlier in the day)," Adityanath said.
He said the UP government is working with the Centre to develop sports facilities like stadiums and mini-stadiums in every district of the state.
"The development of sports facilities is being done at block level. There are 58,000 gram panchayats in the state and open gyms are being developed in it where women and youngsters feel encouraged to pursue sports," the CM said.
"Uttar Pradesh is a state of opportunities. There is good infrastructure in terms of connectivity via rail, road and waterways. There is a good opportunity in logistics. The region where this MotoGP event is being held falls in the sector where lies the junction of two key freight corridors the Eastern and the Western Freight Corridors," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath MotoGP games Automobile Investment

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 2:39 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon