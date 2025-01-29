Business Standard

Use ChatGPT but don't give up critical thinking: Mukesh Ambani to students

Use ChatGPT but don't give up critical thinking: Mukesh Ambani to students

Use your intelligence to move forward in life, said Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani while addressing students at the convocation event of Pandit Deendayal Energy University

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani’s remark on ChatGPT comes at a time when China’s AI model DeepSeek has been making waves in the technology sector. | Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani has urged students to maintain their critical thinking skills while using artificial intelligence (AI) tools. "I have a piece of advice to our young students. You must be good at using AI as a tool of learning, but do not give up your own critical thinking," said Ambani at the 12th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU).
 
He further said that personal intelligence is key to success. "ChatGPT ka jarur se istemaal karo, lekin yaad rakho artificial buddhi se nahi khud ki buddhi se hum aage badhenge aur aap aage badh sakte hain (Use ChatGPT but don’t use artificial intelligence. Use your intelligence to move forward in life)."  
 
 
The video of his address has now gone viral on social media.
 
DeepSeek vs ChatGPT
 
Ambani’s remark on ChatGPT comes at a time when China’s AI model DeepSeek has been making waves in the technology sector. DeepSeek recently introduced a large language model (LLM), known as DeepSeek-R1, which is being compared to those developed by OpenAI, Google, and Meta, but reportedly at a significantly lower cost.  

DeepSeek has also become the most downloaded free app on Apple’s App Store in the US. This innovative AI model has not only posed a challenge to ChatGPT’s dominance in artificial intelligence but has also contributed to a decline in global technology stocks.  
 
However, concerns have been raised regarding DeepSeek’s data privacy policies after a screenshot of its terms went viral. According to the policy, DeepSeek collects user input and stores certain data on servers based in China.  
 
Reliance investing in AI
 
Meanwhile, Reliance is said to be making significant investments in AI technology by acquiring advanced semiconductors from leading AI chipmaker Nvidia. Ambani is also working on establishing the world’s largest data centre in Jamnagar, a project that is expected to enhance India’s AI capabilities.  
 
As part of the collaboration between Reliance and Nvidia, the AI firm will provide Reliance with cutting-edge Blackwell AI processors for its one-gigawatt data centre. This partnership was officially announced at the Nvidia AI Summit in October 2024.  
 
Additionally, a consortium supported by Reliance Industries and top engineering institutions in India is working on launching a ChatGPT-like service. The project, called BharatGPT, which includes partnerships with IITs and Reliance Jio, recently showcased its AI language model, "Hanooman," during a tech conference in Mumbai.
 
If successful, Hanooman could mark a significant milestone for India in the race to develop AI technologies, offering services in 11 local languages across sectors like healthcare, governance, finance, and education.
 

