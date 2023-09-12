Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.14%)
67221.13 + 94.05
Nifty (-0.02%)
19993.20 -3.15
Nifty Midcap (-3.07%)
40170.30 -1273.90
Nifty Smallcap (-4.27%)
5739.25 -256.15
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
45511.35 -59.35
Heatmap

Nabard partners with UNDP India for data-driven innovations in agriculture

UNDP India and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to co-create data-driven innovations in agriculture and food systems

agriculture

The partnership aims at enhancing and disseminating collaborative digital public goods like DiCRA (Data in Climate Resilient Agriculture)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

UNDP India and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to co-create data-driven innovations in agriculture and food systems to support smallholder farmers.
Under the MoU, the organisations will work to improve lives and livelihoods of smallholder farmers by sharing open-source data for product development, transfer of technology and supporting the framing of agrarian policies, Nabard and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
The partnership aims at enhancing and disseminating collaborative digital public goods like DiCRA (Data in Climate Resilient Agriculture).
DiCRA provides open access to key geospatial datasets pertinent to climate resilient agriculture.
DiCRA, which is curated by UNDP and partner organisations to inform public about investments in agriculture, already provides intelligence on climate resilience for 50 million hectares of farmland across the country.
Nabard will host and maintain the DiCRA platform and use its key geospatial datasets for policy making, research and development activities, with UNDP's technical support, it said.

Also Read

UNDP to assist India in reaching its sustainable development goals

NITI Aayog, UNDP partner to further India's sustainable development goals

415 million Indians lifted out of poverty in 15 years: UNDP report

Nine out of 10 people hold biases against women, says UNDP's report

NITI Aayog, UNDP join hands to fast-track sustainable development goals

Delhi govt to explore cloud seeding to check air pollution: Gopal Rai

Pull out their tongues: Union min Shekhawat defends Sanatana Dharma

Waste to wealth: Centre eyes Rs 1,000 crore revenue from scrap disposal

Special session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Women Reservation Bill: What is it, and what is the political history?

Speaking on the occasion, Nabard Chairman Shaji K V said the collaboration opens a sea of opportunities for the two organisations to leverage data and present it as a digital public infrastructure for the vast rural Indian community of farmers.
Such open data innovations can highlight best practices, optimise agriculture investments and shelter populations from various risks, according to the joint statement.
"The collaboration will strengthen our support to build sustainable agricultural practices and secure livelihoods, reducing the vulnerability of small farm holders, especially women," UNDP India Deputy Resident Representative Isabelle Tschan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NABARD agriculture in India

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple 'Wonderlust' EventAsia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Live ScoreTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesApple | Made-in-India iPhonesPushpa The RuleAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's RelianceApple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu todayLIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: ReportGovt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon