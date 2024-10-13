Business Standard
Home / India News / NGT issues notice over illegal tree felling in Gujarat's Koteshwar

NGT issues notice over illegal tree felling in Gujarat's Koteshwar

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members Afroz Ahmad and A Senthil Vel said the report raised "substantial issues" about compliance with environmental rule

Tree, Planting tree, Tree plantation

It impleaded as parties or respondents the Gujarat regional office of the MoEFCC, the state's principal chief conservator of forests and the district magistrate of Kutch. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Gujarat regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the issue of alleged illegal tree felling in Gujarat's Koteshwar.

The green body had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report on the threat to a 77-hectare forest patch in Koteshwar which is situated between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "As per the article, this forest is home to over 700 species of flora and fauna, including some endangered species and this area, considered the last wildlife refuge near the city, is threatened by ongoing deforestation and urban encroachment as plans to transform it into a biodiversity park are set in motion as part of the Sabarmati River Front extension plan."

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members Afroz Ahmad and A Senthil Vel said the report raised "substantial issues" about compliance with environmental rules.

 

It impleaded as parties or respondents the Gujarat regional office of the MoEFCC, the state's principal chief conservator of forests and the district magistrate of Kutch.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the western zonal bench of the tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing (on November 18)," the tribunal said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Gujarat soil cave

9 killed after soil caves in at construction site in Gujarat, PM condoles

Ajay Jadeja

Ex-batter Ajay Jadeja to start new innings as Jam Saheb of Jamnagar

Modi, Narendra Modi, Ratan Tata

When 'CM Modi' brought Nano to Gujarat with a 1 word SMS to Ratan Tata

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to continue the supply of free fortified rice under the food law and other welfare schemes till 2028 with an outlay of Rs 17,082 crore, a move aimed at reducing anaemia and micro-nutrient deficiency. It also approved

Fortified rice supply, border roads get Rs 21K crore Cabinet push

Amneal Pharma, Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharma to invest Rs 1,600 crore in Gujarat to make GLP-1 drugs

Topics : Gujarat environmentalism National Green Tribunal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon