close
Sensex (0.52%)
64112.65 + 329.85
Nifty (0.49%)
19140.90 + 93.65
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
38735.20 + 33.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
5823.45 -2.30
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
43039.15 + 257.15
Heatmap

No 360-degree system for appraisal of civil servants, says DoPT to CAT

The tribunal issued notices to the central government on December 20 last year

bureaucrats, government officers, IAS, Administrative Service, UPSC, IPS, IFS, civil servants, bureaucracy

The DoPT further said that empanelment to the post of joint secretary or equivalent in the government of India is not to be considered a promotion

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 9:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has filed an affidavit before the Nainital circuit bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal, saying there is no 360-degree system for appraisal of civil servants.
The assertion by the DoPT, which works under the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, comes in response to a petition filed by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi in December last year.
Chaturvedi, a 2002-batch IFS officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, had sought directions to the central government to produce all documents, appraisals, reports of expert committees, civil services board (CSB) and findings of competent authorities related to the rejection of his application for empanelment at the level of joint secretary or equivalent in the central government.
The officer was conveyed his non-empanelment for holding the post of joint secretary or equivalent by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) through an order dated November 15, 2022, by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
The tribunal issued notices to the central government on December 20 last year.
In a counter-affidavit filed before the Nainital circuit bench of the tribunal, the DoPT said the "petition/application as filed by the applicant is liable to be dismissed as the applicant is seeking records of 360-degree appraisal and which records do not exist".
The affidavit also referred to an earlier application filed by Chaturvedi pending with "the principal bench, New Delhi", in which "the applicant has prayed for quashing the system of 360-degree appraisal".
"...it has already been stated in the counter reply that no such system is there in the Govt. of India," read the reply dated October 9, 2023.
The DoPT further said that empanelment to the post of joint secretary or equivalent in the government of India is not to be considered a promotion.
"The empanelment itself is not a matter of right or can be claimed as such. It is up to the competent authority to decide the suitability, as per laid down guidelines, for empanelment in the government of India," the reply said.
This assumes significance as the DoPT had in a written submission to a parliamentary panel in 2017 said that revised guidelines for empanelment were put in place in April 2016 which provide for the collection of multi-source feedback (MSF) from a minimum of five stakeholders such as seniors, juniors, peers, external stakeholders and serving secretaries.

Also Read

Interdisciplinary dual degree in quantum technology at IIT Bombay soon

UGC to grant foreign degree equivalence; restricts online, distance mode

360 ONE launches global platform 360 ONE Global, appoints new team

Centre's reforms in governance will create future-ready civil servants: Min

Unacademy skips cash appraisal, speeds up ESOP vesting period by a year

Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor' for 3rd day, pollution turns 'severe'

Indefinite suspension of MP has serious repercussions: SC on Chadha's plea

As Diwali draws closer, luxury brands soak in the festive spirit

Intergovernmental coop essential to crack masterminds behind smuggling: FM

Around 74 million tonnes of food are lost every year in India: Scientists

"This is known as the 360-degree review and is the same as MSF," said the 92nd report on "appraisal and empanelment of civil servants under the central government" of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, tabled in Parliament in August 2017.
The 360-degree appraisal, also called the MSF, is now being used for appraisal of officers from the all-India services and other central government group 'A' services for empanelling them to the post of joint secretary and above in the government of India, according to the panel's report.
The committee in its report also said that it "finds the present 360-degree appraisal system opaque, non-transparent and subjective".
The next date of hearing in the case is fixed for November 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : civil servants civil servants bureaucracy

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Halloween 2023Gold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy 2025Telangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon