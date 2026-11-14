Noida admin issues Chhath Puja advisory, urges devotees to avoid deep water

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has issued a safety advisory for Chhath Puja, urging devotees to use only designated puja sites and ghats, avoid entering deep waters and remain alert to prevent accidents and other emergencies during the festival.

Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Ajit Kumar Singh appealed to residents to celebrate the festival in a safe, peaceful and orderly manner, saying large gatherings were expected at various ghats, ponds, rivers and other water bodies.

The District Disaster Management Authority has issued a set of precautions, asking devotees not to venture into prohibited or deep-water areas and to ensure that children are not left unattended near water bodies.

The advisory also calls for avoiding overcrowding, pushing and situations that could lead to a stampede. People have been asked to exercise caution while using lamps, incense sticks and other inflammable materials, and maintain a safe distance from electrical wires, temporary connections and decorative lights, according to an official statement.

Devotees have also been urged to watch out for slippery, dirty and waterlogged areas at ghats and follow instructions issued by police, administration, fire services and rescue teams, it added.

Residents have been asked not to believe rumours or circulate unverified information on social media, and to inform the administration immediately in case of an emergency, accident or suspicious activity, it stated.

The district emergency control room can be contacted at 0120-2978231 and 0120-2978232, the advisory said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said its teams had conducted foot patrols and inspected Chhath Puja sites and ghats in Dadri and Bisrakh areas as part of preparations for the festival across Noida and Greater Noida.

Police officials reviewed security arrangements, anticipated crowds, access routes and traffic management. Officers were also directed to check suspicious vehicles, ensure smooth traffic movement and keep PCR and PRV vehicles on continuous patrol, the police said.