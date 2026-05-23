NTA opens portal for NEET-UG 2026 fee refunds after exam cancellation

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday opened a dedicated portal for NEET-UG 2026 candidates to submit their bank account details for refund of examination fees after the entrance exam was cancelled earlier this month.

In a public notice, the agency said candidates can log in to the NEET-UG 2026 registration portal using their credentials and access the refund link to submit preferred bank account details for processing of fee refunds.

"In continuation of the Public Notice dated 12.05.2026 regarding refund of examination fee for NEET (UG)-2026 candidates, the National Testing Agency hereby informs all candidates that a dedicated facility has been made available on the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal for submission of preferred bank account details for processing of fee refund," the notice said.

"The facility for submission of bank account details shall remain live from 22 May 2026 to 27 May 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)," the notice said.

Candidates have been asked to provide details including account holder name, IFSC code, account number and bank name. They may also upload a scanned copy of a cancelled cheque optionally for ensuring accuracy of account details.

The NTA said details submitted by candidates will be treated as final and no further changes will be allowed.

The agency also advised candidates not to initiate chargeback requests for the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of irregularities in the examination process. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced that the NEET-UG re-examination will be held on June 21.

While announcing the re-examination of NEET-UG 2026, the NTA had said no examination fee would be charged from candidates for the fresh test. The NTA had also said fees already paid by students will be refunded.