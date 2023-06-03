Odisha train tragedy: Unidentified bodies to be brought to Bhubaneswar

The Odisha government has decided to bring about 160 bodies of victims of the tragic train mishap in Balasore to Bhubaneswar for better preservation and to facilitate smooth identification by the family members of the deceased.

At least 288 people died and over 900 were left injured after Chennai-bound Coromandel Express and Howrah bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express were involved in the major accident near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha's Balasore on Friday evening.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday evening, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said, "We will bring about 160 bodies to Bhubaneswar and those will be preserved in mortuaries at different government and private hospitals."

Train communication has been snapped to Bhadrak and Balasore due to the accident. So the family members can visit Bhubaneswar smoothly to find the bodies, he said.

"The unidentified bodies will be preserved for 42 hours. If no one claims the them, we can dispose them of as per medical procedures," Jena added.

According to official sources, about 55 bodies have been identified which have been handed over to the family members after autopsy.

The unidentified bodies are kept at the Bhanaga High School and a temporary mortuary at the business park of North Orissa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NOCCI) on the outskirts of Balasore.

A total of 1,175 persons have been admitted to different hospitals in Odisha, of which 793 have been discharged.

--IANS

bbm/arm