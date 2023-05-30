close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Officer drains 2.1 mn lt water to retrieve iPhone; suspended, asked to pay

In Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, a food inspector, Rajesh Vishwas drained a reservoir over three days to retrieve his iPhone, causing much controversy and uproar among the public

BS Web Team New Delhi
Reservoir levels down to 15%; rain recovery awaited

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 2:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chattisgarh bureaucrat, Rajesh Vishwas drained out the entire Paralkot reservoir in the Kanker district to retrieve his iPhone.
Vishwas, a food officer in Koilibeda block of Kanker district, is now facing suspension as an aftermath of the incident and may even be asked to pay for the cost of wasted water.

According to a report by NDTV, the superintendent engineer of the Indravati project wrote a letter to sub-divisional officer, RK Dhivar asking why the cost of the wasted water should not be recovered from his salary. The letter, sent on Friday, also highlighted that the water was required for irrigation, it was used by local farmers during the summers.
Vishwas, a food inspector was reportedly visiting the area with friends when he dropped his iPhone while taking a selfie.

Initially, he had tried to retrieve the iPhone with the help of locals, who dove in to search for the phone but were unsuccessful due to the water being almost 15 feet deep.
According to local media on-site, Vishwas claimed that he received verbal permission from the sub-divisional office to drain the reservoir up to five feet. He also claimed that the water was not being used, therefore, drainage through the adjacent canal would not cause a shortage. The water resource department also told journalists present on the site, that five feet of drainage was okayed, but more than that was taken.

Also Read

iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group

Apple iPhone 16 Pro models may get bigger displays, Periscope camera lenses

Govt to launch tracking system to block lost, stolen phones from May 17

Delhi pips Mumbai as most forgetful city in Uber Lost and Found Index

Apple launches iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow colour: Details here

Modi govt made 'historic achievements' during its 9 years: BJP's Nadda

Kharge-led Cong delegation meets President, seeks intervention in Manipur

Congress alleges 2 offshore Adani-linked funds appeared on IT dept radar

Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal a setback for Naxalites: Maharashtra police

One cannot malign judicial officers by using social media, says SC


Vishwas also claimed that the phone contained official data and documents. The phone, however, no longer functioned after being immersed in the water for three days. Different media reports estimate the cost of the phone to be between Rs 90,000 to Rs 1 lakh, the exact cost of the phone and model are not known.
From May 21 to May 24, an estimated 2.1 million litres of water was pumped out using two big 30 horse hower diesel pumps. The pumps ran non-stop for three days before a senior official from the irrigation department put a stop to it. The water level had already dropped to about six feet by then.

After the whole controversy, where many claimed that the water could have been enough to irrigate 1,500 acres of farmland, Vishwas is up for suspension. Some media reports claim he has already been suspended.
The sub-divisional officer, who allegedly gave oral permission for the drainage, is also up for disciplinary hearing.
Topics : BS Web Reports iPhone Chhatisgarh water reservoirs

First Published: May 30 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Here's what ASCI's guidelines on education sector advertisements say

online education
3 min read

Kharge-led Cong delegation meets President, seeks intervention in Manipur

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

Congress alleges 2 offshore Adani-linked funds appeared on IT dept radar

Congress
2 min read

Cong projected unity but 'issues' between Gehlot, Pilot unresolved: Rpts

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
3 min read

Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal a setback for Naxalites: Maharashtra police

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
2 min read

Most Popular

Mitsubishi, Tesla, Ola Electric to bid for India's lithium reserves

Lithium reserves
2 min read

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend; accused arrested

murder, killing, crime, shot dead
3 min read

CBI files case against defence firm Rolls-Royce in alleged corruption case

CBI
2 min read

A note on India's commemorative coins, what's in demand and how to buy

75-rupee-coin
4 min read

India's urban unemployment rate falls to 6.8% in Q4, shows govt data

employment
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon