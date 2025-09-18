Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Offshore betting apps use social media, surrogate ads to bypass India ban

Despite a ban on real money games, Indian investigators say offshore betting apps continue to operate by exploiting digital media, social media influencers and surrogate ads

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, puts a ban on real money games (RMG) (File image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Offshore gaming companies continue to push betting in India by resorting to surrogate advertising, discreet use of messaging platforms and tie-ups with social media influencers, according to a report by The Economic Times. Investigating officers were quoted as saying that several of these platforms were pushing betting through Instagram accounts and other digital handles that outwardly shared sports updates.
 
In the case of Parimatch, an Instagram news page posts routine cricket or football updates, but embedded links to its gaming application which includes the betting app to hook users, the news report mentioned.
 
Role of influencers and payment firms 
 
To widen their reach, promoters of such gaming apps are signing contracts with influencers, actors, and even sportspersons, often using messaging applications with no legal standing. Recent probes have also revealed that payment companies whose applications for payment aggregator licences had been turned down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) were offering services to Parimatch while presenting themselves as technology service providers (TSPs).
 
Robin Uthappa, Yuvraj Singh summoned 

As part of its investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently summoned several celebrities in connection with the 1xBet case, including former cricketers Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh, who are scheduled to appear before the agency on September 22 and 23, respectively, as well as actor Sonu Sood a day later. In recent weeks, the ED has also questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan.
   
Real money gaming banned 
In August, the Monsoon Session of the Parliament cleared the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which prohibits real money games (RMG) and incorporates an anti-betting provision.
 
Breaches can attract prison terms of up to three years and fines of up to ₹1 crore, while promoters—including influencers—also face penalties. The legislation further bans advertisements for such games and prevents banks or financial institutions from processing related transactions.
 
Response of gaming industry 
Industry bodies such as the All India Gaming Federation and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports have argued that the ban would hamper innovation and penalise compliant operators. Government officials, however, defended the measure, citing multiple cases where online money gaming was linked to financial offences. Instances of fraud, laundering, and even alleged terror financing through offshore betting platforms were flagged as risks to both national security and consumer safety.
   
Advisory to print media
Earlier, the Press Council of India (PCI) cautioned the print media against carrying advertisements that promote betting and gambling platforms. The PCI directed newspapers to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority, which prohibit the advertising or promotion of unlawful activities barred under various laws.

Topics : online gaming betting Gaming

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

