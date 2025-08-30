Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 02:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025 live streaming: Match list on August 30, timings, telecast details

PKL 2025 live streaming: Match list on August 30, timings, telecast details

Two matches today: Vijay Malik's Telugu Titans vs Sumit's UP Yoddhas, followed by Sunil Kumar's U Mumba against Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh's Gujarat Giants.

PKL 2025 August 30 matches

PKL 2025 August 30 matches

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a blockbuster start on Friday, PKL 2025 will continue at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag on Saturday with match day 2 action. There will be two matches taking place today with Vijay Malik’s Telugu Titans continuing their campaign against Sumit’s UP Yoddhas, while in the second match of the day Sunil Kumar’s U Mumba will face off against Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh’s Gujarat Giants. Out of all four teams in action today, only U Mumba has been able to lift the PKL trophy so far. 

Match 1: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas

In the first match of the day, Telugu Titans will face the UP Yoddhas in what promises to be a high-intensity encounter. The Titans, known for their attacking flair, will rely on their raiding unit to break through UP’s disciplined defence. With star raiders eager to deliver, the Titans will look to gain early momentum and put pressure on their opponents. On the other hand, the UP Yoddhas, a side built on balance and consistency, will bank on their strong defensive corner combination and all-rounders to tilt the match in their favour.
 

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas playing 7

Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Sagar Rawal, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Ashish Narwal, Aman Antil
 
UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Sumit, Ashu Singh, Hitesh, Mahender Singh, Gagan Gowda, Guman Singh, Bhavani Rajput

Also Read

PKL 2025 August 29 matches highlights

PKL 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Tamil beat Telugu 38-35; Pune outclass Bengaluru in tie-breaker

All you need to know about Puneri Paltan

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan match list, SWOT analysis, live streaming, telecast

Explained - PKL 2025 new rules: All you need to know about Pro Kabaddi rules

Tie-breaker to Golden raid: How PKL 2025 is different from previous seasons

All you need to know about Telugu Titans

PKL 2025: Telugu Titans match list, SWOT analysis, live streaming

All you need to know about Pro Kabaddi League 2025

PKL 2025 schedule, squads, teams, new kabaddi rules, live streaming

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head

  • Total matches: 16
  • Telugu Titans won: 3
  • UP Yoddhas won: 11
  • Tied: 2

Match 2: U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants

The second match of August 30 in PKL 2025 will see U Mumba locking horns with Gujarat Giants, setting up another blockbuster contest for kabaddi fans. U Mumba, traditionally known for their defensive grit, will aim to impose control through their corner duo while relying on quick raiders to keep the scoreboard ticking. Their ability to convert half-chances into successful tackles often sets the tone for tight contests. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants will counter with their aggressive raiding lineup and a well-drilled defensive unit that thrives under pressure. Having built a reputation for pulling off comebacks, the Giants will look to test U Mumba’s patience with relentless raids and sharp tackles.

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants playing 7

U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Rinku
 
Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Amit, Sumit, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Milad Jabbari, Lucky
 
U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head
  • Total matches: 16
  • U Mumba won: 5
  • Gujarat Giants won: 10
  • Tied: 1

PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on August 30? 
In the first match of PKL 2025 on August 30, Telugu Titans will go one-on-one against UP Yoddhas from 8 PM IST.
 
Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on August 30? 
In the second match of PKL 2025 on August 30, U Mumba will take on Gujarat Giants from 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 August 30 matches in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 August 30 matches in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 August 30 matches in India? 
The live streaming of PKL 2025 today's matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

Tamil Thalaivas team analysis

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas match list, SWOT analysis, squad, live streaming

PKL 2025 August 29 matches

PKL 2025 today's matches live timings, streaming and telecast details

PKL 2025

Bhojpuri, Haryanvi added to commentary spectrum as PKL 2025 broadens

Rahul Sethpal

We want to give fans a season to remember: Haryana Steelers' Rahul Sethpal

Ankit Jaglan

We won't repeat last year's mistakes: Patna Pirates' captain Ankit Jaglan

Topics : UP Yoddha Telugu Titans U Mumba Gujarat Fortunegiants Pro Kabaddi League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon