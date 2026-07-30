The Ministry of Textiles is set to introduce a national sizing framework for apparel that aims to bring consistency to clothing measurements across brands. Based on body measurements of the Indian population, the new system is expected to make shopping easier by improving garment fit and reducing confusion over clothing sizes, The Economic Times reported.

Why does India need standard clothing sizes?

At present, clothing labels such as Small, Medium and Large do not follow a common, India-specific measurement standard. Most brands rely on US/UK-derived size charts, even though Indian body proportions differ. This inconsistency leads to:

Confusion while shopping across brands

Poor-fitting clothes despite the “right” labelled size

Higher return and exchange rates, especially in online shopping

Difficulty for consumers switching between brands

The new framework aims to address these issues by creating uniform body measurement ranges that brands can adopt while retaining their own designs and styling.

What is the INDIAsize project?

The standard sizing system is built on INDIAsize, India’s first national anthropometric (body-measurement) survey. Sanctioned by the Ministry of Textiles and implemented by NIFT, the project was designed to develop India-specific size charts for the ready-to-wear apparel sector.

Using 3D whole-body scanning technology, it collected data from over 25,000 individuals aged 15 and above across six regions (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Shillong) and multiple scanning locations within them.

The survey was completed in 2023. Following statistical analysis, it produced 27 body-size charts, 13 for women and 14 for men, covering three height groups and five body shapes.

The INDIAsize suite of size charts has been available online since January, for industry use.

How will the new sizing system help consumers?

Once adopted by apparel brands, the standardised sizing system is expected to deliver:

Greater consistency in clothing sizes across participating brands

Better-fitting garments designed for Indian body types rather than Western averages

Easier online shopping with fewer size-related errors and reduced returns

Improved confidence when purchasing ready-made clothing

It could also help manufacturers improve production planning and reduce wastage caused by incorrect sizing and high return rates.

What does it mean for apparel companies?

While shoppers are expected to benefit from more consistent sizing, apparel companies will also have to adapt. Brands adopting the new sizing standards are likely to make changes to product development, manufacturing, and inventory planning as they align their collections with the new standard size charts.

What happens next?

The textiles ministry is close to finalising the national apparel sizing framework, with discussions leaning towards familiar alphabetical sizes (S, M, L, etc.) rather than purely numerical ones.

A task group with industry, retailers and the ministry is working out details such as which body measurements to standardise (e.g. chest, waist, hips) and how much variation within each size is acceptable.

The new standard size charts are already available to apparel companies. The next step is for more clothing brands and retail chains to adopt and implement them.