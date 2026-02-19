Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 07:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PIB debunks 'China Pulse' claim on Vaishnaw's 'Indian robot' remark

PIB debunks 'China Pulse' claim on Vaishnaw's 'Indian robot' remark

MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said on Wednesday that they want genuine and actual work to be reflected in the way that people exhibit in expos such as AI Summit 2026

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics & IT, Information & Broadcasting, and Railways

The Union Minister has nowhere stated that the robot presented by Galgotias University is an Indian robot

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 7:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Press Information Bureau, the central government's nodal agency to disseminate information on government policies and programmes, on Wednesday said the claim by a Chinese media outlet 'China Pulse' alleging that Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the Chinese robot presented at Galgotia University is an Indian robot is false and the minister nowhere made such remarks.

"Claim: A tweet by China Pulse alleges that Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the Chinese robot presented at Galgotia University is an Indian robot. #PIBFactCheck: The Claim is false. The Union Minister has nowhere stated that the robot presented by Galgotias University is an Indian robot," PIB said in a post on X.

 

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan said on Wednesday that they want genuine and actual work to be reflected in the way that people exhibit in expos such as AI Summit 2026 and a code should be followed.

Talking to the media here, he said misinformation cannot be encouraged. Answering a query on Galgotias University vacating the stall at the AI Impact Expo 2026, Krishnan said he is not getting into whether they are right or wrong and "just don't want the controversy".

"We want genuine and actual work to be reflected in the way that people exhibit in expos. The idea is not to sort of use this as an opportunity in any other fashion. We don't want the controversy surrounding the exhibits presented here. So I think it's essential that a code is followed there. Misinformation cannot be encouraged. So we don't want the controversy around this. I'm not getting into whether they are right or wrong. We just don't want the controversy," he said.

The Galgotias University staff and officials on Wednesday vacated their stall at the India AI Impact Summit expo, following controversy over the display of a "Chinese" robodog.

According to sources, the authorities had asked Galgotias University to vacate its expo stall.

Galgotias University Registrar Nitin Kumar Gaur on Wednesday issued a press release on behalf of the University and apologized for the confusion created at the Al Summit.

"We at Galgotias University, wish to apologise profusely for the confusion created at the recent Al Summit. One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed. She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press," the release said.

"We request your kind understanding as there was no institutional intent to misrepresent this innovation. Galgotias University remains firmly committed to academic integrity, transparency, and responsible representation of our work. Understanding the organisers sentiment we have vacated the premises," it added.

Gaur earlier issued a clarification amid growing controversy over the display of a "Chinese" RoboDog at the AI Impact Summit.

Speaking to ANI, Gaur explained that the confusion stemmed from the use of the words "develop" and "development."

He clarified that the university did not develop the robot but had worked on its development for academic and research purposes.

"This is a jumble of two words, develop, and development. We didn't develop it. We worked on its development... We want to bring them, just like that robot was brought, and an effort was made to get students to do research on it," Gaur said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 7:36 AM IST

