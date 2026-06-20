PM greets people of Bengal on 'Paschimbanga Divas', vows support for growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people of West Bengal on 'Paschimbanga Divas' and said the central government will work with the state government to fulfil their dreams and aspirations.

The new BJP government has decided to observe 'Paschimbanga Divas' or West Bengal Day on June 20.

June 20 marks the day in 1947 when the Bengal Legislative Assembly voted in favour of the creation of a separate province that eventually became West Bengal after Partition.

"Warm greetings to my sisters and brothers of West Bengal on the occasion of Paschimbanga Divas. The Central Government will work with the West Bengal Government to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people. I pray for the progress of West Bengal and the prosperity of its people," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said this day celebrates a state that has profoundly shaped India's history through its contributions to diverse areas, be it literature, music, art, spirituality, science, trade and commerce, social reform and more.

He said time and again, West Bengal has enriched India's national consciousness in countless ways.

"Today, 20th June is of immense significance in West Bengal's history. This was the day which ensured that West Bengal remains an integral part of India. The role of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was invaluable in the same. This year, 2026, we are also marking the 125th Jayanti of Dr. Mookerjee," Modi said.