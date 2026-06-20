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Home / India News / Rajasthan Police deploys jammers, CCTV surveillance for Neet-UG re-exam

Rajasthan Police deploys jammers, CCTV surveillance for Neet-UG re-exam

Additional Director General Special Operations Group Vishal Bansal said that preparations for the examination have been strengthened compared to previous times

NTA NEET UG 2026

NEET-UG will be conducted at around 611 centres spread across 25 districts of Rajasthan

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2026 | 1:02 PM IST

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Rajasthan Police have put in place extensive security arrangements, including CCTV surveillance, signal-jamming systems and round-the-clock monitoring across all examination centres for the NEET-UG re-examination to be held on Sunday.

Additional Director General Special Operations Group Vishal Bansal said that preparations for the examination have been strengthened compared to previous times.

He said a video conference of chief secretary, DGP with senior officials and district officials has already been held to review compliance with guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

"Special instructions have been issued regarding the security of strong rooms where question papers are stored," he said.

 

Bansal said that CCTV coverage and signal jammers are being installed at strong rooms and examination centres, while SOG and intelligence agencies will continuously monitor the situation.

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He said NEET-UG will be conducted at around 611 centres spread across 25 districts of Rajasthan and adequate police deployment will be at all locations.

"CCTV cameras and jammers will be operational at every centre to ensure fair conduct of the examination, he said.

Another official said that jammers have been installed at examination centres to block mobile network signals in the vicinity and prevent any disruption to the examination process.

He said all centres are under CCTV surveillance and continuous social media and technical monitoring is being carried out. The entire examination process will be videographed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : rajasthan cctv cameras NEET UG NEET-UG NEET row

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First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 1:02 PM IST

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