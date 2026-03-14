PM Modi to unveil projects worth ₹23,550 cr on second day of Assam visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch projects worth around ₹23,550 crore in Silchar on Saturday, marking the final leg of his two-day tour of Assam ahead of the assembly elections.

After spending the night in Guwahati, the Prime Minister will depart for Silchar this morning to perform the 'bhoomi poojan' for the ₹22,860 crore Shillong-Silchar Corridor project, the first access-controlled greenfield high-speed expressway in the North-East, officials said.

The 166-km four-lane corridor will considerably enhance connectivity between Meghalaya and Assam, reduce the distance between Guwahati and Silchar, cutting travel time from 8.5 hours to around 5 hours, thereby fostering economic growth and cross-border trade in the region.

Modi will also perform the 'bhoomi poojan' for an elevated corridor on NH-306, from Trunk Road near Capital Point to Rangirkhari Point in Silchar (Phase I).

This project aims to alleviate congestion on one of Silchar's busiest roads, improve links with neighbouring states such as Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur, and contribute to the economic development of Barak Valley, the officials said.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the College of Agriculture at Patharkandi in Karimganj district.

Modi arrived in Guwahati on Friday and flagged off projects estimated to be ₹24,250 crore.

From Silchar, the Prime Minister will depart for Kolkata.

Assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal are likely to be held in April.