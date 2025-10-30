Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi, Rahul, Shah, and Nadda to address public rallies in Bihar today

The PM kicked off the NDA campaign for the Bihar assembly elections by addressing rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai on October 24 (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP president J P Nadda will hold several public rallies in poll-bound Bihar on Thursday.

Modi will address two public rallies in Muzaffarpur and Saran districts.

The PM kicked off the NDA campaign for the Bihar assembly elections by addressing rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai on October 24.

In a post on X, he wrote, "My family members in Bihar are contesting in the elections to ensure a huge victory for BJP-NDA. In this atmosphere of enthusiasm, I will have the privilege to interact with the public at around 11 am in Muzaffarpur and at 12.45 PM in Chhapra." 

 

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi says he wants 'made in Bihar', not 'made in China' on phones  "I am confident that in the assembly elections, my brothers and sisters of the state will once again herald a grand victory," he wrote.

The poll temperature has already shot up in Bihar as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, are set to address several public rallies in favour of their NDA and INDIA bloc nominees respectively in various parts of poll-bound state for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Gandhi will address rallies in Nalanda and Sheikhpura districts, while Shah has four election meetings scheduled in Lakhisarai, Munger, Nalanda and Patna.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda is also scheduled to address rallies in Buxar and Patna districts.

Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Bihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

