Monday, April 06, 2026 | 07:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Police detain five following clash between two groups in Mumbai's Malad

Police detain five following clash between two groups in Mumbai's Malad

Upon receiving information about the scuffle, Dindoshi police officers arrived and attempted to control the crowd

mumbai police

Heavy police deployment has been made in the area following the inciden | Image: Wikimedia Commons

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 7:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Five people have been detained following a clash between two groups in the Santosh Nagar market area in Malad East, Mumbai, police said.

Accoridng to a statement, Dindoshi Police Station said that a clash broke out between two groups in the Santosh Nagar area.

Upon receiving information about the scuffle, Dindoshi police officers arrived and attempted to control the crowd.

"However, when the crowd refused to listen, they had to use mild force, seriously injuring a boy. The situation is now under control. Following the incident, police have established a camp in the entire area, causing public outrage"

The Dindoshi Police Station has detained five people and is interrogating them. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area following the incident.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Charan Majhi

Odisha introduces SEBC quota, hikes ST, SC reservation in courses

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired the state cabinet

Odisha expands food net with Annapurna Yojana, to spend ₹8,813 crore

Justice B V Nagarathna

Poll neutrality at risk if EC relies on contestants: Justice Nagarathna

Air India crashed plane

Families of AI171 crash victims seek release of black box data, write to PM

Indian Railways

Indian Railways clocks record ₹6,735 crore scrap revenue in FY26

Topics : Mumbai police Mumbai Maharashtra Maharashtra News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs CSK LIVE ScoreStock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBrent Crude PriceDividend Stocks TodayIndian Rupee TodayDonald Trump SpeechComputer Vision SyndromeH1B Visa LPG Crisis