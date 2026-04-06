Police detain five following clash between two groups in Mumbai's Malad
Upon receiving information about the scuffle, Dindoshi police officers arrived and attempted to control the crowd
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Five people have been detained following a clash between two groups in the Santosh Nagar market area in Malad East, Mumbai, police said.
Accoridng to a statement, Dindoshi Police Station said that a clash broke out between two groups in the Santosh Nagar area.
Upon receiving information about the scuffle, Dindoshi police officers arrived and attempted to control the crowd.
"However, when the crowd refused to listen, they had to use mild force, seriously injuring a boy. The situation is now under control. Following the incident, police have established a camp in the entire area, causing public outrage"
The Dindoshi Police Station has detained five people and is interrogating them. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area following the incident.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 7:34 AM IST