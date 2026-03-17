Postal dept launches premium services with 24-hr, 48-hr delivery guarantee

The Department of Posts on Tuesday rolled out three premium services, with 24-hour and 48-hour delivery guarantees for urgent and time-sensitive consignments.

The services -- 24 Speed Post, 24 Speed Post Parcel, and 48 Speed Post -- were launched by Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Initially, these services are being rolled out in six cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The department will utilise dedicated processing and priority air transport to adhere to delivery timelines.

Scindia said the launch marks a moment of renewal for India Post and outlined a massive underlying opportunity.

The e-commerce market, he said, is set to grow to ₹30 lakh crore by 2030, almost tripling from ₹11 lakh crore at present.

The new offerings will feature OTP-verified deliveries and comprehensive end-to-end tracking paired with real-time SMS alerts, according to an official statement.

Businesses will have options of 'Book Now, Pay Later (BNPL)', centralised billing, and API integration. Additionally, free pickup for bulk shipments and a money-back guarantee, in case of a delayed delivery, will also be provided.