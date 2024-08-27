Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Private bus operators in Rajasthan on one-day strike, demand tax waiver

Private bus operators in Rajasthan on one-day strike, demand tax waiver

There are nearly 30,000 private buses across the state which are not operating due to the strike today

Bharat Bandh, Bus Stand

Private bus operators of Rajasthan went on a one-day strike on Tuesday to press for their multiple demands. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private bus operators of Rajasthan went on a one-day strike on Tuesday to press for their multiple demands, including increase in fare, simplification of the process for issuing temporary permits and tax waiver for buses unable to operate in rural areas due to rainfall, among others.
There are nearly 30,000 private buses across the state which are not operating due to the strike today, Satyanarayan Sahu, president of the Bus Operators Association Rajasthan, said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
These buses will not operate from 6 am to 8 pm on Tuesday, Sahu said.
The bus operators are holding protests at various locations across the state, including Sindhi Camp here from where several private buses operate.
"We have listed 24 points in our demand list, which were submitted to the Transport Department. There is resentment among the bus operators for not fulfilling the demands," Sahu said.
He added that due to the strike, movement of about 40 lakh commuters is likely to be affected.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

WB govt seeks time to respond to replies filed in OBC status case in SC

Mayawati

LIVE: BSP supremo Mayawati re-elected as national president of the party again

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Junior doctors call for Kolkata rally tomorrow, to skip Nabanna march

Supreme Court, SC

SC says excerpt filed by IMA president in Hindu newspaper illegible

BRS leader K Kavitha (Photo: ANI)

SC grants bail to BRS Leader K Kavitha in Delhi liquor policy case

After the demonstration, the bus operators will submit a memorandum to the concerned officer at all the district headquarters, Sahu said.
Some of the demands by the association include implementation of an offline system for issuing temporary permits along with the existing online system, as server issues often prevent permits from being issued, leading to booking cancellations.
They have also requested a waiver of road tax for buses that could not operate due to rainfall in the last two months, an increase in fares and a crackdown on illegal jeeps and autos operating on private bus routes, among other demands.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Bhajan Lal, Bhajan

Environment should be safeguarded for green, healthy future: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan tourism, Desert, tourist

Rajasthan must announce tourism policy before investor meet: Industry execs

Rajasthan Cabinet, Bhajan Lal Sharma

Bring tourism policy before investment summit: Hoteliers to Raj govt

tax, tax planning

MIF launches one-stop portal for NRIs; will help resolve tax issues

Rising Rajasthan | Photo: X/ Col Rajyavardhan Rathore

Trade groups gives suggestions for Rising Rajasthan investor summit

Topics : rajasthan bus service Strike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon