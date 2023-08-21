Confirmation

Punjab CM launches 'mera bill' app to reward GST payment on invoice

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday launched a 'mera bill' app under the 'bill liao inaam pao' (bring a bill, get reward) scheme.

GST

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday launched a 'mera bill' app under the 'bill liao inaam pao' (bring a bill, get reward) scheme.
The scheme is aimed at enhancing the compliance under the goods and services tax (GST) and thereby the revenue, according to an official release.
The scheme is targeted at motivating consumers to get bills from dealers for their purchases made within the state and thereby forcing the dealers to issue the bills for their sales.
Mann said the consumers will be encouraged to upload bills of their purchases on the 'mera bill' app to become eligible to participate in a lucky draw, which shall be held at 7th of each month.
There will be a maximum 10 prizes per taxation district (29 taxation districts in the state), taking the tally to 290 rewards each month.
The reward will be equivalent to five times the taxable value of goods or services declared in the bill with maximum capping of Rs 10,000 for each reward.

He said the list of winners will be displayed on the website of the taxation department and the winners will also be informed through the mobile app.
Mann informed that the bills related to sale and purchase of petroleum products (crude oil, petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel and natural gas) and liquor as well as B2B (business to business) transactions shall not be eligible for participation in the scheme.
Encouraging the people to get bills of their purchases, the CM said the people of the state must participate vigorously in this scheme so that the message of tax compliance can reach each and every doorstep and the state get its due share of revenue for the various social welfare schemes.
Mann said that the scheme will enable the government to check tax evasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Punjab GST GST Bill Bhagwant Mann

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

