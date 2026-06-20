Saturday, June 20, 2026 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Prez, PM to unveil ₹47,600-cr projects as Odisha BJP govt marks 2 years

Prez, PM to unveil ₹47,600-cr projects as Odisha BJP govt marks 2 years

President Murmu will join the prime minister at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district for the event, marking a rare occasion when both leaders will participate in a development programme together

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu in Odisha (@rashtrapatibhvn/X via PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will jointly unveil development projects worth more than ₹47,600 crore in Odisha on Saturday, officials said.

Murmu, who arrived in the state on Friday evening, will join the prime minister at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district for the event, marking a rare occasion when both leaders will participate in a development programme together.

The projects, spanning sectors such as energy, industrial infrastructure, roads, drinking water, health, education, tourism and irrigation, are being unveiled on the second anniversary of the BJP government in Odisha.

According to an official statement, the initiatives are aimed at strengthening infrastructure, improving connectivity, enhancing energy security and creating employment opportunities across the state.

 

"Reflecting the prime minister's vision of inclusive and holistic development, these initiatives will accelerate growth in tribal and rural regions and extend the benefits of development to every corner of the state," the statement said.

Also Read

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

PM Modi, Vice President Radhakrishnan greet President Murmu on birthday

Modi, Trump

Modi 'great leader', 'tough cookie': Trump hails PM Modi's global influence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Over 7 million employed under Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: PM Modi

PM Modi

PM Modi to launch development projects worth ₹47,600 crore in Odisha

secret odishA

AI under scrutiny after 1,678 errors found in Odisha school textbookspremium

Among the major projects for which foundation stones will be laid are the 600-MW Upper Indravati pumped storage project and the Stage-II expansion of the IB Thermal Power Station, comprising two 660-MW units.

The foundation stone for the Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL) project at Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda district will also be laid.

Other projects include a 300-tonne-per-day municipal solid waste-based compressed biogas plant in Bhubaneswar, a bridge over the Kathajodi river connecting Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, widening and strengthening of the Dhalpur-Harbhanga road in Boudh district, four-laning of the Nuapada-Ghatipada section of NH-353, the Kusumdihi mega lift irrigation project, an IGNOU regional centre and an indoor badminton complex at Rairangpur.

PM Modi will also dedicate two railway multi-tracking projects worth more than ₹732 crore to the nation.

The 19-km Jakhapura-Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Baitarani Road multi-tracking project, built at a cost of ₹323 crore as part of the Bhadrak-Nergundi multi-tracking project, is expected to ease congestion on the heavily loaded Howrah-Chennai main line and improve passenger and freight movement.

The 27-km Hindol Road-Meramandali multi-tracking project, completed at a cost of ₹409 crore as part of the Budhapank-Salegaon multi-tracking project, will enhance train handling capacity and facilitate smoother movement of coal, steel, power-sector inputs and other industrial commodities.

Modi will also inaugurate the 300-bed district headquarters hospital building at Boudh, 24 Atal bus stands and nine automated testing stations in different districts.

Other projects to be inaugurated include the Nayagarh town bypass on NH-57, the underground pipeline component of the Kusumi Smart Irrigation Project, and a sports complex and tribal research centre at Rairangpur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Abhijeet Dipke, protest, CJP, cockroach janta part

Heavy security in Delhi ahead of CJP's second protest at Jantar Mantar

Thunderstorm, New Delhi Thunderstorm

IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms across states, monsoon progress stalled

UPSC

Poor on paper, privileged in practice: UPSC EWS selections raise questions

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray dismisses claims of rebel MPs on Sena (UBT)-Cong merger

tariff, import, export, Trump tariff

UP's exports to Brics nations, partners cross $5.36 billion in FY26: Govt

Topics : Narendra Modi Droupadi Murmu Odisha President of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRIL AGM Live UpdatesEPF Interest RateGold and Silver Rate TodayONGC Oil Reserve Plan Ebola OutbreakRIL AGM UpdatesNPS Audit RulesOTT Releases This Week