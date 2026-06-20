Prez, PM to unveil ₹47,600-cr projects as Odisha BJP govt marks 2 years

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will jointly unveil development projects worth more than ₹47,600 crore in Odisha on Saturday, officials said.

Murmu, who arrived in the state on Friday evening, will join the prime minister at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district for the event, marking a rare occasion when both leaders will participate in a development programme together.

The projects, spanning sectors such as energy, industrial infrastructure, roads, drinking water, health, education, tourism and irrigation, are being unveiled on the second anniversary of the BJP government in Odisha.

According to an official statement, the initiatives are aimed at strengthening infrastructure, improving connectivity, enhancing energy security and creating employment opportunities across the state.

"Reflecting the prime minister's vision of inclusive and holistic development, these initiatives will accelerate growth in tribal and rural regions and extend the benefits of development to every corner of the state," the statement said.

Among the major projects for which foundation stones will be laid are the 600-MW Upper Indravati pumped storage project and the Stage-II expansion of the IB Thermal Power Station, comprising two 660-MW units.

The foundation stone for the Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL) project at Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda district will also be laid.

Other projects include a 300-tonne-per-day municipal solid waste-based compressed biogas plant in Bhubaneswar, a bridge over the Kathajodi river connecting Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, widening and strengthening of the Dhalpur-Harbhanga road in Boudh district, four-laning of the Nuapada-Ghatipada section of NH-353, the Kusumdihi mega lift irrigation project, an IGNOU regional centre and an indoor badminton complex at Rairangpur.

PM Modi will also dedicate two railway multi-tracking projects worth more than ₹732 crore to the nation.

The 19-km Jakhapura-Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Baitarani Road multi-tracking project, built at a cost of ₹323 crore as part of the Bhadrak-Nergundi multi-tracking project, is expected to ease congestion on the heavily loaded Howrah-Chennai main line and improve passenger and freight movement.

The 27-km Hindol Road-Meramandali multi-tracking project, completed at a cost of ₹409 crore as part of the Budhapank-Salegaon multi-tracking project, will enhance train handling capacity and facilitate smoother movement of coal, steel, power-sector inputs and other industrial commodities.

Modi will also inaugurate the 300-bed district headquarters hospital building at Boudh, 24 Atal bus stands and nine automated testing stations in different districts.

Other projects to be inaugurated include the Nayagarh town bypass on NH-57, the underground pipeline component of the Kusumi Smart Irrigation Project, and a sports complex and tribal research centre at Rairangpur.