Mark Tully, veteran journalist and chronicler of India, passes away at 90

Veteran journalist Mark Tully, a chronicler of India and an acclaimed author, breathed his last at a private hospital here on Sunday, his close friend said. He was 90.
The award-winning journalist was ailing for some time and had been admitted to the Max Hospital in Saket for the past week.
"He (Tully) was admitted to Max Hospital, Saket, on January 21, and died today. He (Tully) was admitted under the head of the nephrology department," a hospital source told PTI.
Satish Jacob, veteran journalist and a close friend of Tully, told PTI, "Mark passed away at Max Hospital Saket this afternoon." Born in Calcutta (now Kolkata) on October 24, 1935, Tully was the chief of bureau for the BBC, New Delhi, for 22 years.
An acclaimed author, Tully was the presenter of the BBC Radio 4 programme 'Something Understood'.
He was also part of several documentaries on subjects ranging from India and the British Raj to the Indian Railways.
Tully was knighted in 2002 and received the Padma Bhushan from the government of India in 2005.
He wrote several books on India, including 'No Full Stops in India', 'India in Slow Motion', and 'The Heart of India'.
First Published: Jan 25 2026 | 4:42 PM IST