Sanjay Singh created special purpose vehicle in excise policy case: ED

The Enforcement Directorate opposed the bail petition of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh in Excise Policy case before Delhi High Court and alleged that he was involved in creating a special purpose vehicle to launder the proceeds of crime that would have been generated from the business arising out the policy changes as conspired by him and his co-conspirators.

Sanjay Singh was then involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of crime generated from the Delhi Liquor Scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22, said ED.

ED in its reply copy also stated that Sanjay Singh has been in possession of certain confidential documents pertaining to the investigation of this case which are not in public domain. During the search conducted at the premises of the accused Sanjay Singh on 04.10.2023, certain confidential documents which are print of images taken in the office of ED and the same are obtained illegally.

Sanjay Singh is one of the key conspirators in the Delhi Liquor Scam. Sanjay Singh is closely associated with number of accused/suspects in this case.

Singh has gained illegal money/kickbacks which is Proceeds of Crime generated from the liquor policy (2021-22) scam. Further, he has also played role in conspiracy with others in respect of Excise Policy 2020-21.

Recently, Delhi High Court had sought response of Enforcement Directorate on regular bail plea moved by Aam Aadmi Party's senior leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to alleged Delhi's excise policy scam case. Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case on October 4, 2023.

The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma is examining the bail plea of Sanjay Singh.

Sanjay Singh through plea stated that he is neither an accused nor a suspect in a scheduled/predicate offence (CBI Offence), wherein, investigation is continuing since 17.8.2022 and despite 3 Charge-Sheets/ Supplementary Charge-Sheets having been filed, absolutely nothing has been surfaced against him till date.

Bail Plea further stated that at the outset, the Applicant states that the Applicant is not guilty of any criminal wrongdoing or any violation of the provisions of the PMLA in any manner whatsoever and therefore, the Applicant's life and liberty must be protected from unwarranted and unjustified encroachment at the hands of the DoE on the basis of a false, malicious and motivated case without any merit.

On December 22, 2023 the trial court had dismissed his bail and said, "the Court is of prima facie view that the case against him is genuine. Evidence shows his involvement in alleged offence of money laundering. There is reasonable grounds for believing that he is guilty of the alleged offence of money laundering."

Trial Court Judge expressed his prima facie view and said, "The evidence and material shows involvement of applicant in commission of the alleged offence of money laundering because he is shown to have been, directly or indirectly, involved in the process or activities connected with proceeds of crime generated through the scheduled offences case of CBI."

The trial court further had said, "The evidence and material is also sufficient to furnish this court reasonable grounds for believing that he is 'guilty' of the said offence in terms of provisions contained Under section 45 of the PMLA.

It can be said that the conditions laid down by the section 45 for grant of bail are not satisfied.