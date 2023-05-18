close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Scindia voices concern over Go First, says committed to support airlines

The Principal Bench of NCLT, New Delhi also declared a moratorium for the company and directed the suspended Board of Directors to cooperate with the IRP

IANS New Delhi
Union steel minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia

Union steel minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In wake of budget airline Go First going for insolvency resolution proceedings due to financial difficulties, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday expressed concern over the situation, acknowledging that it is not favourable for the industry.

Talking to reporters here, he emphasised that while Go First's financial challenges impact the civil aviation sector, it is the responsibility of each company to address their individual issues.

He assured that the Ministry remains committed to supporting airlines in overcoming any underlying problems they may face.

Meanwhile, Go Airlines has extended the suspension of flight operations till May 26.

Earlier, on May 10, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the voluntary insolvency petition filed by the airline and appointed Abhilash Lal as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP).

The Principal Bench of NCLT, New Delhi also declared a moratorium for the company and directed the suspended Board of Directors to cooperate with the IRP.

Also Read

Scindia inaugurates Air India's direct flight between Mumbai-San Francisco

Southwest Airlines cancels more flights, draws federal investigation

Recovery, expansion, Covid air pockets await Indian aviation sector in 2023

Govt working on last-mile air connectivity to Tier-III cities: Scindia

Scindia assures speedy action over urinating incident on Air India flight

India sends relief materials to Myanmar for people affected by cyclone

Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede skips CBI questioning in Aryan Khan case

Delhi HC constitutes committee to implement 2021 Rare Disease Policy

Government has massive game plan for civil aviation sector: Scindia

Malpractice in admission process antithetical to Constitution: Delhi HC

The NCLT has also ordered the suspended management to deposit Rs 5 crore for the IRP to meet the immediate expenses to be adjusted by the Committee of Creditors (COC) to be formed soon.

It had also ordered the company from retrenching any of its employees.

Blaming global aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney of not providing spare engines for defective ones resulting in the grounding of nearly half of its fleet, Go First Airlines had approached the NCLT with a petition for resolution on May 2.

In reaction, Pratt & Whitney's spokesperson in a statement said: "Go First's (Go Airlines brand) allegations that Pratt & Whitney is responsible for its financial condition are without merit. Pratt & Whitney will vigorously defend itself against Go's claims, and is pursuing its own legal recourse."

The airline had approached the NCLT to retain its aircraft from being repossessed by the lessors. With the bankruptcy cover, the lessors have to petition the NCLT.

It was also reported rival airlines have started talking with the airport authorities to take over the slots occupied by Go Airlines.

--IANS

ssh/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Aviation Airline

First Published: May 18 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

PLI footprint in India-China trade

china, export import, port, shipping, trade, deficit, investment, growth, economy, international
5 min read

Wasn't like movie car chase: Indian-origin cabbie who rescued Harry, Merkle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, car chase
4 min read

Netflix, Ola, Uber not integrated with PIPOnet app, says NuRe Bharat CEO

Netflix
1 min read

Developers log land purchases worth Rs 26,000 crore in last 17 months

Real estate, Budget house
3 min read
Premium

Logistics makes the world go around

Logistics
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Credit card
4 min read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

kiren rijiju
2 min read

India, UK struggling to make progress in free trade talks: Report

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
4 min read

SC stays West Bengal government's order banning film 'The Kerala Story'

The kerala story
3 min read

Delhi excise policy scam: Sisodia confesses to destroying two mobile phones

Manish Sisodia
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon