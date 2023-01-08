JUST IN
Around 20 flights delayed due to bad weather at Delhi's IGI airport
Business Standard

Scindia assures speedy action over urinating incident on Air India flight

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said speedy action will be taken in the case where a man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on a New York-Mumbai flight last November

Topics
Jyotiraditya Scindia | Air India | Civil Aviation Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  Gwalior (MP) 

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia during the Budget Session

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said speedy action will be taken in the case where a man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on a New York-Mumbai flight last November.

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the 34-year-old accused, Shankar Mishra.

He allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

"Further action will be taken speedily after the completion of the ongoing proceedings, Scindia told reporters here on Saturday without elaborating.

The carrier's CEO on Saturday issued an apology over handling of the incident and said four cabin crew and a pilot have been de-rostered and the policy of serving alcohol on flights is being reviewed.

The Delhi Police arrested Mishra from Bengaluru after he was traced to that city through technical surveillance, officials earlier said.

A Delhi court on Saturday sent Mishra to judicial remand for 14 days while rejecting a plea by police for his custody.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.

Mishra, who was working with the US multinational firm Wells Fargo in India, was sacked on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 09:57 IST

`
