Fadnavis backs poll reforms as Sule seeks anti-horse trading bill

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday suggested reforms in the election process after NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule said she will introduce a bill to stop "horse trading" amid the withdrawal of opposition candidates in several seats ahead of the legislative council elections.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has accused the ruling parties of monetary inducements and pressure tactics, a charge denied by leaders of the BJP-led Mahayuti.

Sule has said she would move a bill in Parliament seeking greater transparency in elections where allegations of horse trading arise.

"If you understand that people can be won over through affection rather than money, then there will be no need to bring such a bill," Fadnavis told reporters while responding to a query on Sule's remarks.

It's his personal opinion that there should be reforms in the election process, the chief minister said, adding that he had no objection to anyone introducing legislation for such reforms.

Responding to speculation about former legislator Bal Mane's possible return to the BJP, Fadnavis said the decision would be taken by Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan.

"Bal Mane was originally groomed in the BJP. The decision on this matter is not taken by the Chief Minister; it is taken by the state BJP president, and whatever decision he takes will have my support," Fadnavis added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates Bal Mane and Deyvani Patil-Dongankar have withdrawn their nominations from the Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg and Aurangabad-Jalna seats, leaving the Uddhav Thackeray-led party embarrassed.

Both Mane and Dongaonkar were expelled from Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday.

Similarly, the Maharashtra Congress on Friday suspended Shailesh Agrawal, the party candidate from Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli, and Sahebrao Kamble, who was fielded from the Yavatmal local body constituency.

Asked about the vacancy arising from Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar's resignation as Rajya Sabha member, the chief minister said no discussions had taken place yet, and a decision was awaited.