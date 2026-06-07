Fuel, LPG price hikes a war fallout, PM handled it effectively: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday rejected the Opposition's criticism over fuel and gas price hike, attributing the fluctuation in rates to the Iran-US conflict.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deftly handled the situation and taken steps to contain fuel costs even as petrol, diesel and gas prices skyrocketed in other countries.

The Opposition has criticised the Central government over the rise in prices of essential commodities.

Earlier in the day, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said the government would pay a "political price" as frequent hikes in essential commodities were burdening the common man.

"The whole world knows the situation of war, and no country remains untouched. In every country, petrol, diesel and gas prices are high. In India, the Prime Minister has done a lot to contain the prices. I feel that as long as the war situation remains like this, some things will continue, but we have also seen before that prices had fallen, so when demand and availability change, prices will fall," Fadnavis told reporters.

He said the Union government is closely monitoring the situation and necessary decisions will be taken at the appropriate time.

Domestic cooking gas LPG price has been raised by Rs 29 per cylinder, marking the second increase in three months as state-owned fuel retailers continue to grapple with elevated global energy costs.

The increase follows a Rs 60-per-cylinder hike on March 7 after the conflict in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies and drove up international fuel prices.