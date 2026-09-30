Wednesday, September 30, 2026 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SRK, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff respond to FDA notices over Vimal ad

SRK, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff respond to FDA notices over Vimal ad

The Maharashtra FDA had issued show-cause notices to the three actors over their appearance in the advertisement, alleging that it amounted to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala

Tiger Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn

(From L-R) Tiger Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn had been issued a show-cause notice for Vimal elaichi advertisement. (Photos: Facebook)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff, who featured in a Vimal Elaichi advertisement, have responded to notices issued by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over their appearance in the ad.
 
“Regarding those notices, responses from all three have come. Two of them had asked for a hearing. Their hearing was finished yesterday, and we are proceeding further,” Mundhe was quoted as saying by ANI in Mumbai.
 
The Maharashtra FDA in August issued show-cause notices to the three actors over their appearance in the advertisement, alleging that it amounted to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, a product prohibited in the state.
 
 
The regulator sought explanations from the actors on their roles as brand endorsers and asked why legal action should not be initiated against them. It also sought documents related to their endorsements, including contracts, campaign briefs, remuneration details and evidence of due diligence.
 
The FDA invoked Section 24 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which deals with misleading and deceptive food advertisements. It also cited Section 53, under which a penalty of up to ₹10 lakh can be imposed for publishing a misleading food advertisement.

Also Read

Tukaram Mundhe

Maharashtra FDA orders tighter regulation of infant foods across the state

Luxury cars, cars

Maharashtra clears ₹1.32 crore for 4 Lokayukta cars amid austerity calls

power, power sector

Apraava Energy acquires Raigad transmission project SPV in Maharashtra

Steel Bridge for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

First steel bridge set up in Maharashtra for bullet train project

Tukaram Mundhe

People don't realise how food safety lapses risk public health: Mundhe

 
The notices said the advertisement “prima facie appears” to promote the Vimal brand, which the regulator said is mainly associated with pan masala. Pan masala is prohibited in Maharashtra under an order issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety.
 
The actors were given 15 days to submit written explanations and supporting documents. The FDA also directed them to stop participating in the campaign and remove promotional content related to the advertisement from their official social media accounts.
 
The action is part of the Maharashtra FDA’s wider scrutiny of surrogate advertising and its crackdown on banned gutkha and pan masala products containing tobacco or nicotine.
 
While Devgn has been associated with Vimal campaigns for several years, Khan later joined the campaign. Tiger Shroff was roped in by the pan masala brand after Akshay Kumar stepped away.

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC withdraws SIR declaration from Form 6 in states where exercise is over

Aadhaar

UIDAI announces 5 initiatives to make Aadhaar services more accessible

Kerala floods

Delhi to remain dry as heavy rain forecast for south, Northeast India

Unesco

Five new sites added to India's Unesco Tentative List, taking tally to 78

Gun shooting, mass shooting

4 CISF personnel killed after colleague opens fire in J-K's Kathua

Topics : FDA Maharashtra News Maharashtra Shah Rukh Khan Ajay Devgn

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to BuyStocks to WatchArMee Infotech sharesApple Pay IndiaSwastika Infra sharesSavita Oil Tech ShareAnthropic IPOIMD Weather Forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 11:17 AM IST