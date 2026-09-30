SRK, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff respond to FDA notices over Vimal ad

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff, who featured in a Vimal Elaichi advertisement, have responded to notices issued by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over their appearance in the ad.

“Regarding those notices, responses from all three have come. Two of them had asked for a hearing. Their hearing was finished yesterday, and we are proceeding further,” Mundhe was quoted as saying by ANI in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra FDA in August issued show-cause notices to the three actors over their appearance in the advertisement, alleging that it amounted to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, a product prohibited in the state.

The regulator sought explanations from the actors on their roles as brand endorsers and asked why legal action should not be initiated against them. It also sought documents related to their endorsements, including contracts, campaign briefs, remuneration details and evidence of due diligence.

The FDA invoked Section 24 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which deals with misleading and deceptive food advertisements. It also cited Section 53, under which a penalty of up to ₹10 lakh can be imposed for publishing a misleading food advertisement.

The notices said the advertisement “prima facie appears” to promote the Vimal brand, which the regulator said is mainly associated with pan masala. Pan masala is prohibited in Maharashtra under an order issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety.

The actors were given 15 days to submit written explanations and supporting documents. The FDA also directed them to stop participating in the campaign and remove promotional content related to the advertisement from their official social media accounts.

The action is part of the Maharashtra FDA’s wider scrutiny of surrogate advertising and its crackdown on banned gutkha and pan masala products containing tobacco or nicotine.

While Devgn has been associated with Vimal campaigns for several years, Khan later joined the campaign. Tiger Shroff was roped in by the pan masala brand after Akshay Kumar stepped away.