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Strengthening judicial infrastructure not optional but essential: CJI

CJI Surya Kant said that when the judiciary and executive align in purpose, the Constitution truly comes alive

Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2026 | 3:13 PM IST

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State governments across the political spectrum recognise that strengthening judicial infrastructure is not optional but essential, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Sunday here.
 
Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for Telangana High Court Zone II, which includes residential buildings for judges and the chief justice, Justice Surya Kant said that when the judiciary and executive align in purpose, the Constitution truly comes alive.
 
"The momentum across the country gives me great confidence. In the past few months alone, I have had the privilege of laying foundation stones for judicial court complexes in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and now Telangana," he said.
 
 
"State governments across the political spectrum recognise that strengthening judicial infrastructure is not optional, but extremely essential," he added.
 
After viewing the conceptual drawings and models on display, the CJI said the proposed 100-acre new High Court complex will be among the best in the country.

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Justice Surya Kant added that during his discussion with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he was assured that the entire High Court complex, including residential and other infrastructure, would be completed within two years.
 
"I congratulate the state government for this level of commitment," he said.
 
The Telangana government had earlier allotted 100 acres for the new High Court complex, which is planned in two phases, and accorded administrative sanction of Rs 2,583 crore for the construction.
 
The foundation stone for zone I of the Judicial Court Complex was laid on March 27, 2024, and construction is already underway.
 
Zone I comprises the main court complex and office buildings, while Zone II will house residential bungalows, ancillary structures, and a central record room, spanning approximately 60 acres.
 
Supreme Court judges P S Narasimha, Ujjal Bhuyan, S V Bhatti, Alok Aradhe, and Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh also addressed the gathering.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 2:43 PM IST

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