Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Pilot not being blamed in AAIB's report for AI plane crash: Centre to SC

Pilot not being blamed in AAIB's report for AI plane crash: Centre to SC

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for an NGO, said that a parallel inquiry should be done like a court of inquiry into the accident of such a major scale

air india plane crash

On June 12, Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 en route to London's Gatwick airport crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Air India pilot has not been blamed in the AAIB's preliminary report into the June 12 plane crash that claimed 260 lives, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday  A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) probe team into the plane crash was formed under the international regime and there is a statutory provision for it.

Justice Bagchi said, The AAIB inquiry is not for apportion blame on anyone. It is only to clarify the cause so that the same does not happen again.

 

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for an NGO, said that a parallel inquiry should be done like a court of inquiry into the accident of such a major scale.

He said that a pilot federation has stated that these airplanes cannot be trusted and there is a huge risk on people flying in their aircraft.

Justice Kant said these proceedings should not become a fight between one airline versus another airline, and asked Mehta to file the response to the plea filed by the father of the deceased father.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Pilot-in-command not to be blamed for Air India crash, observes SC

Supreme Court, SC

'No one can blame him': SC tells father of pilot in Air India crash

Air India

Air India check-in glitch delays scores of flights at multiple airports

air india plane

Air India to restart Delhi-Tel Aviv direct flights from January 2026

Air India

Air India ferries 228 passengers stranded in Ulaanbaatar to Delhi

The bench adjourned the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

On June 12, Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 en route to London's Gatwick airport crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, killing 265 people, including 241 passengers and crew on board.

Among the 241 dead were 169 Indians, 52 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals, one Canadian and 12 crew members.

The lone survivor of the crash was Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC rejects TN's plea against construction of Mekedatu reservoir project

Red fort blast, Delhi blast

Red Fort blast: Al-Falah gets show-cause over 'false accreditation claims'

Donald Trump, Trump

LIVE news updates: Trump signs bill to reopen government after longest-ever shutdown

Supreme Court, SC

SC adjourns hearing on plea against award of Dharavi redevelopment project

Red fort blast, Delhi blast

Red Fort car blast: A look at Delhi's long, violent history of explosions

Topics : Air India Supreme Court ahmedabad plane crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon