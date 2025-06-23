Monday, June 23, 2025 | 05:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Crude bomb kills girl in Nadia amid TMC bypoll victory celebrations

Crude bomb kills girl in Nadia amid TMC bypoll victory celebrations

A teenage girl was killed in a crude bomb explosion during Kaliganj bypoll celebrations in Bengal, with unverified reports linking the blast to TMC victory festivities

death, dead body

The police said it’s too early to confirm a political angle but assured they will catch the culprits. (Representative Image)

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A teenage girl lost her life in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Monday after being injured in a crude bomb explosion. The incident occurred as counting was underway for the Kaliganj by-election, NDTV reported.
 
Unverified reports alleged that members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), while celebrating their party’s victory, hurled crude bombs near the residence of a CPI(M) supporter. One of the bombs reportedly exploded close to the girl, Tamanna Khatun, fatally injuring her.
 
K Amarnath, Superintendent of Police for Krishnanagar district, said it was too early to confirm a political motive. “We are conducting raids and have detained one person for questioning. It's a very unfortunate incident. We will nab the culprits,” he told reporters outside the girl’s home.
 

Mamata Banerjee expresses shock and grief

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep sorrow over the incident.
 
"I am shocked and deeply saddened at the death of a young girl in an explosion at Barochandgar in Krishnanagar police district. My prayers and thoughts are with the family in their hour of grief. Police shall take strong and decisive legal action against the culprits at the earliest,” she posted on X.

Also Read

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Assembly bypolls: BJP wins Gujarat, Congress bags Kerala, AAP takes Punjab

PremiumSS

MGNREGA verdict in, but tug of war between Centre, state lingers in Bengal

CGST Act set to see key amendments in Budget session

Bengal may lose ₹25 cr GST as SBI shifts key unit from Kolkata to Mumbai

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

Centre reviews HC order to resume MGNREGA in West Bengal from August 1

WBCAP 2025 registration

WBCAP 2025 registration begins for UG admission; know how to apply & more

TMC retains Kaliganj with significant margin

The by-election was necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed. Alifa Ahmed of the Trinamool Congress emerged victorious, defeating BJP’s Ashish Ghosh by over 50,000 votes. The Congress candidate was Kabil Uddin Shaikh.
 
Following the result, Mamata Banerjee thanked voters and dedicated the victory to the people of Bengal. "People of all religions, castes, races and walks of life in the area have blessed us immensely by exercising their right to vote in the by-elections to the Kaliganj Assembly constituency. I humbly express my gratitude to them," she wrote on X.
 
She also credited the win to the “Maa-Mati-Manush” slogan, calling it the guiding force of the party. "My colleagues from Kaliganj have worked tirelessly for this. I also extend my heartfelt congratulations to them. My greetings and salutations to everyone. Remembering the late MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed, I dedicate this victory to the motherland and people of Bengal," she added.

Bypolls held in four other constituencies

Vote counting also took place in four other constituencies—Kadi and Visavadar in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala, and Ludhiana West in Punjab—as part of the bypoll cycle.

More From This Section

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

LIVE news updates: AAP's Gopal Italia wins Visavadar bypoll, BJP bags Kadi seat

Delhi University, DU

Delhi University blames glitch after 'Muslim' listed as language on form

Heat, heatwave, climate

Over 450 killed in India heatwaves in 2024, says WMO climate report

yoga

WII threatens of pay freeze for Yoga Day absence, then retracts order

Central Consumer Protection Authority, Consumer protection act, restaurants, Delhi High Court, Service charge, levy

Decision to exempt Delhi restaurants from police NOC to improve EoDB: NRAI

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Bypoll results Bomb blast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayEurope Overtourism ProtestsOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon