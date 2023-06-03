close

Train timings on Konkan Railway route to change from Jun 10 to Oct 31

Similarly, timings of almost all trains operating on the KRCL network and through Mangaluru railway region will change during the monsoon timetable

Press Trust of India Mangaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
The train timings on the Konkan Railway network will be changed from June 10 to October 31 with the introduction of a monsoon timetable on the route to avert possible untoward incidents during heavy rains.

The revised timings for trains on the Konkan route from June 10 to October 31 have been published by the railways.

As per the new timetable, the Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express (12620), will depart from here at 12.45 pm instead of 2.20 pm. Its pairing Train No. 12619 will arrive in Mangaluru Central at 10.10 am instead of 7.40 am, a release from the Southern Railway said.

Train No. 12133 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Superfast will arrive here at 3.40 pm instead of 1.05 pm and Train No. 12134 to Mumbai CSMT will leave from the city at 4.35 pm instead of 2 pm.

Train No. 06602 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Daily Express Special leaves its starting point at the usual timing 5.30 am to reach Madgaon at 1.15 pm instead of 1.10 pm. Train No. 06601 will leave Madgaon at the usual timing of 1.50 pm to reach Mangaluru Central at 9.40 pm instead of 9.05 pm.

Train No. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT Nethravathi Express departs the Kerala capital at its usual timing 9.15 am, but will have 30 minutes to one hour advanced departure at stations enroute. It leaves Mangaluru Junction at 9.35 pm instead of 10.50 pm to reach LTT at 5.05 pm the next day. Train No. 16345 leaves LTT at the usual 11.40 am to arrive Mangaluru Junction at 5.45 am the next day instead of 4.15 am and Thiruvananthapuram at 7.35 pm instead of 6.05 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Railways train journey

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

