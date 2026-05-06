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Home / India News / Twin blasts jolt Punjab, explosions reported in Amritsar, Jalandhar

Twin blasts jolt Punjab, explosions reported in Amritsar, Jalandhar

Following the explosion, a team of forensic and bomb disposal squad visited the site to collect samples

Jalandhar, Jalandhar blast

Police personnel inspect the site after a scooter parked near the BSF Chowk caught fire, in Jalandhar, Punjab, Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 8:39 AM IST

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Hours after a blast in Jalandhar, another explosion occurred in Punjab, this time in Amritsar near the Army cantonment area in Khasa late Tuesday night.

No one was hurt in the incident, police said.

Amritsar (Rural) SSP Suhail Mir Qasim said, "We received information around 11 pm that a loud sound was heard on a road in Khasa. Thereafter, our teams reached there immediately."  He said preliminary inspection and analysis showed that someone had come and thrown something towards the boundary wall, leading to an explosion.

Following the explosion, a team of forensic and bomb disposal squad visited the site to collect samples.

 

Superintendent of Police, Aditya S Warrier, who also visited the site, said that further investigation into the matter was underway.

Police said a team of army officials also visited the site.

It was the second explosion incident hours after a blast occurred outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier in Jalandhar district around 8 pm on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Punjab Amritsar Amritsar blast

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 8:39 AM IST

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