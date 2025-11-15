Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / EC clarifies to SC that Aadhaar won't be used to verify citizenship

EC clarifies to SC that Aadhaar won't be used to verify citizenship

In a reply filed in the top court, the poll panel said that the court on September 8 had already clarified the usage of Aadhaar for updating the voter list

Aadhaar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission of India has told the Supreme Court that it had already issued instructions for using the Aadhaar card as proof of identity and not of citizenship, for inclusion or exclusion in the revised voter list of Bihar.

In a reply filed in the top court, the poll panel said that the court on September 8 had already clarified the usage of Aadhaar for updating the voter list.

It said the court had stated that the Aadhaar card was to be used for the purpose of establishing identity in view of Section 23(4) of the Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1950.

 

Section 23 of the RPA deals with the inclusion of names in electoral rolls.

" by following the aforesaid order, the commission has already issued instructions dated September 9, 2025, to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar for usage of Aadhaar card as proof of identity and not as proof of citizenship for the purpose of inclusion or exclusion in the revised voter list of the state of Bihar," the poll panel said.

Also Read

Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav blames SIR after Mahagathbandhan rout in Bihar elections

Security officials carry EVMs ahead of the second phase of voting in Bihar Assembly elections, in Gaya on Monda

Bihar polls Phase-2: 37 million voters set to decide fate of candidates

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi alleges SIR of voter rolls to institutionalise 'vote theft'

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Over 15.6 million voter enumeration forms distributed in Rajasthan for SIR

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah accuses BJP of vote theft, says PM ruined independent agencies

The Election Commission (EC) filed its reply on an interlocutory application by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who sought a direction that Aadhaar be used only for the purpose of establishing identity and authentication in the spirit of Section 23(4) of the RPA, 1950.

The poll panel said the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), in an office memorandum (OM) in August 2023, had clarified that Aadhaar was not proof of citizenship, residence, or date of birth.

It said the OM was referred to by the Bombay High Court in a matter, holding that it was indeed not proof of date of birth, and the burden of proof rests upon the Aadhaar holder.

"It is also important to highlight that this court vide its order dated September 8, 2025 has already clarified the usage of Aadhaar for the purpose of inclusion and exclusion in the voter list," the EC said.

On October 7, the top court issued notice on Upadhyay's application.

The bench had observed that the apex court had already said Aadhaar was not the proof of citizenship and domicile.

The application was filed in a pending plea seeking a direction to the EC to conduct Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls at regular intervals throughout the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

'Jo jeeta wohi sikandar', says Maha CM Fadnavis on Bihar poll results

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Bihar's victory an endorsement of PM Modi's development agenda: CM Naidu

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Bihar election results LIVE: Jo jeeta wohi sikandar, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Lalu Prasad Yadav,Lalu Prasad,Lalu, Rohini Acharya

Lalu's daughter Rohini quits politics, says 'I'm disowning my family'

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Bihar polls: Rahul meets Kharge; party asserts 'vote chori' charge

Topics : Aadhaar Election Commission Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon