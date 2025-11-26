Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi to get hot-air balloon rides this weekend: Check date, timings, price

Delhi to get hot-air balloon rides this weekend: Check date, timings, price

Delhi is set to introduce hot-air balloon rides at Baansera Park this weekend, with services expanding to multiple locations soon. Here's all you need to know about it

Delhi residents can soon enjoy a new aerial adventure, with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) preparing to open hot-air balloon rides to the public following a successful trial on Tuesday at Baansera Park.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said the initiative adds to the city’s expanding recreational offerings. (Photo: X/@LtGovDelhi)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi residents can soon enjoy a new aerial adventure, with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) preparing to open hot-air balloon rides to the public following a successful trial on Tuesday at Baansera Park.
 
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said the initiative adds to the city’s expanding recreational offerings. “Earlier, I had promised people of Delhi that we will keep on introducing new things for entertainment. Many parks and recreational spaces have been developed recently, adding to that is the hot-air balloon facility for which a trial run was launched today,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
 
"This new recreational/adventure activity started by DDA in the city, is another step forward in making Delhi a vibrant city replete with enhanced recreational amenities and world-class infrastructure," he posted on X.
 

When and where will this service begin?

The public launch is scheduled for Saturday, starting with Baansera Park near Sarai Kale Khan. Saxena also stated that the services will also begin at Asita, Yamuna Sports Complex and Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in the coming days.
 
Talking about safety measures, Saxena said, “I tested the ride, and I am happy and satisfied. From a safety point of view, four ropes are tied to the balloon, with each rope having a capacity of seven tonnes". During the trial, the balloon reached a height of around 120 feet.

Also Read

A satellite image shows ash rising from the eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia as it drifts over the Red Sea, November 23, 2025 | NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Will Ethiopian volcanic ash further impact poor Delhi AQI? Expert explains

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi tops PM2.5 pollution list; 447 districts breach national norm: Report

Protest, Delhi Protest, Pollution Protest, India Gate Protest

Delhi air pollution protests: 15 held for pepper spray use, Hidma slogans

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi traffic police get ₹84 cr in fines during GRAP checks from Oct 14

power, power demand

Delhi's winter power demand to rise to new record high of 6,000 MW

 

What are the timings?

Tethered flights will operate for four hours each day between 6 am and 6 pm, with the possibility of extended timings depending on demand. Each flight will last between 7 and 12 minutes and can carry up to four passengers at a time.
 
"The peak season for ballooning in North India, spanning November to February, offers ideal weather conditions, and public rides are set to open soon," DDA said in a statement.
 

What will be the charges?

Tickets for the hot-air balloon experience will cost ₹3,000 per person, excluding taxes, the Lieutenant Governor confirmed.

More From This Section

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

NRC real intent behind special voter roll revision, alleges Mamata Banerjee

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway

63K challans for drunk driving issued in Haryana this year, 25K in Gurugram

Court seeks CBI reply on Rabri Devi's plea to transfer IRCTC scam trial

Court seeks CBI reply on Rabri Devi's plea to transfer IRCTC scam trial

Supreme Court, SC

No need to postpone Kerala's SIR, process nearing completion: ECI tells SC

Surya Kant

Bar vital in upholding sanctity of Constitution, says CJI Surya Kant

Topics : Delhi DDA Delhi government BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon