close
Sensex (-0.83%)
65877.02 -551.07
Nifty (-0.71%)
19671.10 -140.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6027.35 -9.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.90%)
40367.15 -366.20
Nifty Bank (-1.17%)
43888.70 -520.80
Heatmap

UK, India scientists to collaborate in astronomy, bio-imaging technology

Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) said it is proud to have been associated with UKRI India since its inception

India UK

The STFC and DAE also announced collaborations for the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) and proton accelerator projects

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 7:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

United Kingdom Research and Innovation (UKRI) has embarked on a collaboration with India's Department of Atomic Energy to explore opportunities to set up super computing facilities to process data from the observations made by the Square Kilometre Array radio telescope.
The Science and Technology Facilities Council of the UKRI also announced initiatives to harness technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, bio-imaging and accelerator development to augment scientific research and have a tangible impact in areas such as cancer treatment.
"The challenge with Square Kilometre Array (SKA) is that it produces vast amounts of data and you have to apply super computing techniques to turn that data very rapidly into things that astronomers can use. That is an area where we intend to collaborate," Mark Thomson, Executive Chairman of Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC), told PTI at an event here to mark 15 years of the UKRI-India partnership.
Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) said it is proud to have been associated with UKRI India since its inception.
"I am happy to note that this collaboration is being expanded beyond the engineering and physical sciences to fields as diverse as AI, machine learning, astrophysics, gravitational waves, bio-imaging and particle accelerator related technologies," Arun Kumar Nayak, Head, Nuclear Controls and Planning Wing, DAE, said.
Thomson said both the UK and India were key parts in developing the computational processing for the SKA radio telescope, which is being built across continents in Australia and South Africa.
"We are looking at how we turn this vast amount of data into things like images and timing signals from pulsars, neutron stars flashing in the sky," Thomson said.
He said the SKA telescope will start generating data in 2026 and the entire project will be complete by the end of the decade.
"The time we start to get vast amounts of data is only a few years away, before that we have to put in place all of the systems and also understand how we are going to turn data into science," he said.
The STFC and DAE also announced collaborations for the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) and proton accelerator projects.
The year 2023 also marks 15 years of the UKRI-India partnership that has supported more than 260 individual projects, funded by over 15 agencies, bringing together more than 220 lead institutions from the two countries.

Also Read

International Astronomy Day 2023: History, Importance and interesting facts

Third of Milky Way's most common planets could harbour life: Study

Vivo expects X90 'Made in India' series to spur premium segment growth

Human brain's cerebellum affected more than other regions from Covid: Study

Isro completes launch rehearsal of Aditya-L1 solar mission, launch on Sep 2

Andhra Pradesh govt to begin BC caste census around Nov 15: Minister

Indian Navy keeping watch on Chinese counterpart in IOR, says Vice Admiral

NewsClick row: SC to hear pleas of Purkayastha, HR in UAPA case on Oct 19

IMD Weather Update, 18 Oct: Delhi NCR experiences a dip in temperature

All you need to know about Vasundhara Raje, Rajasthan's former CM from BJP

"Over the last 15 years Indian researchers and innovators have worked with UKRI to tackle challenges facing us all, from making fashion sustainable, to advancing telecoms and reducing carbon emissions, to life saving research as we collectively sought solutions for COVID-19," Christopher Smith, UKRI's International Champion, said.
Smith said he was excited by what the partnership has achieved so far and looked forward to building on the successes to develop more world-changing research and innovation in the future.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Astronomy UK-India science research

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG LIVE SCOREDA Hike for Central Govt.Navratri 2023 Day 4Airtel launched CCaaS PlatformNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon