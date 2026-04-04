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Home / India News / ULFA-I militant surrenders before security forces in Arunachal's Tirap

ULFA-I militant surrenders before security forces in Arunachal's Tirap

During the surrender, Gogoi handed over a 7.65 mm Italian-made pistol along with one magazine and 10 rounds of live ammunition

Assam Rifles Raising Day 2025

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Itanagar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 7:12 PM IST

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A militant of the banned ULFA-I surrendered before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, an official said on Saturday.

The surrendered militant was identified as self-styled private Jintu Gogoi (23), alias Arun Asom, a resident of Hachara village under Singhadawar Police Station in Assam's Sivasagar district.

He laid down arms before the police, Assam Rifles, and Central Reserve Police Force at the Superintendent of Police's (SP's) office in Khonsa on Friday.

During the surrender, Gogoi handed over a 7.65 mm Italian-made pistol along with one magazine and 10 rounds of live ammunition.

The official said the move is part of sustained efforts to encourage militants to shun violence and return to the mainstream. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Arunachal Pradesh BS Reads

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 7:12 PM IST

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