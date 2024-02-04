UP Budget to be based on PM vision of making India developed by 2027

Khanna, in a statement, said that the 'third all-inclusive, all-embracing budget of the second term of the Yogi (Adityanath) government of Uttar Pradesh is based on the resolution of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to make India a developed nation by the year 2047.'

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Sunday that the state budget for 2024-25 will be based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

The minister finalised and signed the budget document on Sunday. The state budget for 2024-25 will be presented in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Khanna, in a statement, said that the "third all-inclusive, all-embracing budget of the second term of the Yogi (Adityanath) government of Uttar Pradesh is based on the resolution of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to make India a developed nation by the year 2047.".

"Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this budget will become a strong pillar of making the state a 1 trillion dollar economy. This budget is dedicated to the overall development of the state as well as to rebuilding the infrastructure and bringing the poor, the underprivileged, the youth, women and farmers into the mainstream of development along with them leading a respectable life," he said.

The UP Finance minister said that this budget is a document of restoration of ancient cultural glory in the state as well as following all the modern parameters of development.

All such arrangements have been ensured in this budget of the state so that all the citizens will be able to contribute fully to the overall development of the state with full energy, he said.

Khanna said, "In the interim budget 2024-25 presented in the Parliament by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh is expected to get Rs 2,18,816 crore as the state's share in central taxes.".

Special attention has been given to the poor, women, youth and annadata farmers in the Union Budget and it has been made keeping in mind the goal of making India a developed nation by the year 2047.

In the Union Budget, more emphasis has been laid on infrastructure development with a view to achieving the goal of building a developed nation along with taking care of the weaker sections of society. Uttar Pradesh will get the maximum benefit from it, he said.