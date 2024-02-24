Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

UP govt cancels police constable recruitment exam held on Feb 17 and 18

In a post on 'X', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said orders have been issued to re-conduct the exam within six months

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing the foundation stone laying programme of the Brahmos missile manufacturing unit and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab, in Lucknow. (ANI photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing the foundation stone laying programme of the Brahmos missile manufacturing unit and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab, in Lucknow. (ANI photo)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced the cancellation of the recently held examination to recruit police constables in the state.
In a post on 'X', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said orders have been issued to re-conduct the exam within six months.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who toy with the hard work of youngsters will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements," he said in Hindi.
The examination was conducted on February 17 and 18.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

CBSE Datesheet 2024: The Board announces class 10th, 12th exam dates

CBSE board exams highlights 2024: Check all essential guidelines, advisory

ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024: All about important instructions, schedule

Board exams to be held twice a year, says MoE's New curriculum framework

CBSE Board exam 2024: Board releases Class 10, 12 practical exam guidelines

Farmers' protest: Haryana extends mobile internet suspension in 7 districts

NHRC visits Sandeshkhali for 2nd day to probe allegations of land-grabbing

Assam to create blocks, belts to protect satra land from encroachment

Raisina Dialogue: Jaishankar meets Australian Intelligence chief Shearer

Passengers on Air Mauritius plane stuck for over 5 hours at Mumbai airport

Topics : Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh UP Police Entrance Exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon